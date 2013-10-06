|Team: Houston, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 202 lbs
Bday: 05/06/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 64 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 37 in Non-Power Conferences
|
High School: Yates
Hometown: Houston, TX
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 4"
|6' 5"
|204
|6' 8"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 4"
|6' 5"
|204
|6' 8"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Damyean Dotson
|13
|31.4
|14.5
|5.4
|11.6
|46.4
|2.5
|5.4
|47.1
|2.8
|6.2
|45.7
|0.8
|1.0
|84.6
|1.8
|5.2
|7.1
|1.2
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|1.4
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Damyean Dotson
|13
|31.4
|14.5
|5.4
|11.6
|46.4
|2.5
|5.4
|47.1
|2.8
|6.2
|45.7
|0.8
|1.0
|84.6
|1.8
|5.2
|7.1
|1.2
|1.1
|0.2
|1.2
|1.4
|
Danrad Knowles
|
Kenrich Williams
|
Damyean Dotson
|
Jeremy Hollowell
|
Justin McBride
A somewhat unique player who does not yet display clearly defined strengths and weaknesses, Damyean Dotson showed a great deal of versatility during his time in Colorado Springs, which undoubtedly helped his cause in surviving the first round of cuts.
A solid athlete who is extremely aggressive both in transition and in the half-court, Dotson is a streaky shooter who made just enough outside jumpers to lead you to believe that this could become a strength for him down the road. He can take what the defense gives him off the dribble and finishes reasonably well around the basket, even if his advanced ball-handling skills are improvable and he's not what you'd call an exceptional athlete.
Dotson contributes as a rebounder and defender as well, even if he doesn't really excel in any area yet. He had a promising enough freshman season to put himself on the radar screen after being somewhat unheralded coming out of high school, and will be interesting to continue to track to see how he develops down the road.
Dotson eventually didn't make the final cut for this USA squad, likely due to his shortcomings as a decision maker and perimeter shooter. Those are two areas he'll have to work on to improve his pro prospects as well.