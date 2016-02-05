|Team: Trikalla, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 01/19/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 6 in International 1997
|Agent: Sead Galijasevic
|
High School:
Hometown: Bugojno, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 7"
|195
|6' 9.75"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 6"
|6' 6.75"
|184
|6' 9.25"
|8' 7"
|NA
|26.0
|31.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Greek
|Edin Atic
|7
|6.7
|1.9
|0.7
|2.0
|35.7
|0.6
|1.1
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|16.7
|0.3
|0.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.9
|1.3
|
Height (w/ shoes): 6-7
Weight: 195
Wingspan: 6-9.75
Hand Length:: 9
Hand Width: 8.75
Standing Reach: : 8-6
Country: : Bosnia and Herzegovina
Atic doesn't have tremendous length relative to his height, but he has terrific size for a shooting guard nonetheless. He's gained 10 pounds since last summer as his frame continues to improve.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good size for a shooting guard at 6-6 without shoes. Also has a solid 6-9 ¼ wingspan
-Fluid athlete
-Operated as the primary ball-handler and creator for Bosnia
-Pushes ball in transition. Plays a lot of pick and roll in the half-court
-Has a good first step. Plays with great pace.
-Drew 8.8 free throw attempts per-40 minutes
-Unselfish player with good court vision. Very good passer on the move. Enters ball into post nicely. Averaged 5 assists per-40 minutes at U18s
-Shows some touch as a shooter. Tosses in floaters
-Gets in passing lanes with timing and anticipation skills. Even comes up with some impressive blocks
Weaknesses:
-Only weighs 184 pounds. Needs to continue to improve his frame, which he already appears to be addressing
-Has very unorthodox shooting mechanics. Releases ball from side of head. Sometimes from fingertips.
-Took a lot of outside shots, but struggled to convert at U18s. Hit just 25% of 3-point attempts on large volume. Career 32%
-Hit just 57% of his free throw attempts at U18s. Career 60% FT% in 1600 minutes of action.
-Turned the ball over quite a bit at U18s (5 per-40, 19% TO%)
Outlook: Creative shooting guard with size and some athleticism. Versatile player offensively. Needs to improve his outside shooting ability.
Edin Atic is one of the youngest players here, but stood out nonetheless with his combination of skill and athleticism. He scored only 7 points in the first game shooting 3/11, but came up with 3 steals, rebounds, and assists while flashing the upside that has him penciled in as one of the more promising talents in the 97-born age group. A 6'7 shooting guard with impressive explosiveness, Atic is an opportunistic scorer who can put the ball on the floor a bit, shoot the 3, and make plays for other. Though he still needs to get stronger, this was a solid showing for him, which isn't entirely surprising considering he's already playing a rotation role in the Bosnian League for Spars Sarajevo, where he's holding his own, averaging 5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 17.7 minutes per game. A force for Bosnia at the junior level, Atic is a player who figures to be a fixture on the radar of international scouts for quite some time considering he wasn't old enough to declare for the 2015 NBA Draft.[Read Full Article]