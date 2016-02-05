|Team: Xavier, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 12/31/1995
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Pick: 24 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 28 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 5 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 1 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 140
|
High School: Detroit Country Day
Hometown: Detroit, MI
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|181
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4"
|149
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 4"
|149
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|181
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4"
|149
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 4"
|149
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Edmond Sumner
|13
|33.5
|14.3
|4.8
|9.8
|49.2
|4.2
|7.7
|55.0
|0.6
|2.2
|28.6
|4.0
|5.6
|71.2
|0.5
|3.7
|4.2
|4.7
|1.5
|0.9
|3.0
|2.4
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Edmond Sumner
|13
|33.5
|14.3
|4.8
|9.8
|49.2
|4.2
|7.7
|55.0
|0.6
|2.2
|28.6
|4.0
|5.6
|71.2
|0.5
|3.7
|4.2
|4.7
|1.5
|0.9
|3.0
|2.4
|
T.J. Leaf
|
Isaiah Hartenstein
|
Edmond Sumner
|
Alec Peters
|
Jaron Blossomgame
Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect in the conference, Xavier's Edmond Sumner.
Strengths:
Weaknesses:
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
[Read Full Article]
While scouts are there, they'll also take a look at the progression of Xavier freshman Edmond Sumner, a tall, athletic and extremely talented point guard who will certainly be drawing interest in coming years. His matchup with Big Sky First-Team All-Conference point guard Jeremy Senglin will go a long way in deciding who wins this game.[Read Full Article]