Edmond Sumner
Team: Xavier, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 5"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 12/31/1995
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Pick: 24 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 28 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 5 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 1 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 140
 High School: Detroit Country Day
Hometown: Detroit, MI

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Nike Basketball AcademyNA6' 5.5"1816' 8"NANANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 4"1496' 6"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 4"1496' 6"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Nike Basketball AcademyNA6' 5.5"1816' 8"NANANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 4"1496' 6"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 4"1496' 6"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAEdmond Sumner1333.514.34.89.849.24.27.755.00.62.228.64.05.671.20.53.74.24.71.50.93.02.4
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAEdmond Sumner1333.514.34.89.849.24.27.755.00.62.228.64.05.671.20.53.74.24.71.50.93.02.4

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Mock Draft History  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 T.J. Leaf 
 Isaiah Hartenstein 
 Edmond Sumner 
 Alec Peters 
 Jaron Blossomgame 
Top NBA Prospects in the Big East Part 1: Edmond Sumner Scouting Video
September 6, 2016

Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect in the conference, Xavier's Edmond Sumner.

Strengths:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Weaknesses:


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
2016 Nike Academy Interviews: Edmond Sumner, John Motley, Alec Peters
August 1, 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[Read Full Article]
NCAA Tournament NBA Draft Prospect TV Schedule: Friday
March 17, 2016

While scouts are there, they'll also take a look at the progression of Xavier freshman Edmond Sumner, a tall, athletic and extremely talented point guard who will certainly be drawing interest in coming years. His matchup with Big Sky First-Team All-Conference point guard Jeremy Senglin will go a long way in deciding who wins this game.

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.