2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards July 12, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a power forward at around 6-10, with nice length

-Tremendous frame. Huge shoulders. Will easily fill out his frame down the road and look very impressive

-Has very nice mobility. Agile big man who covers ground nicely

-Solid rebounder on both ends of the floor. Good knack for crashing the offensive glass

-Soft touch around the basket. Hits mid-range and turnaround jumpers. Likes to toss in floaters

-Can step out on the pick and roll in impressive fashion

-Protects the rim with length and mobility



Weaknesses:

-Stuck between the power forward and center positions. Not big enough to be a full-time center at the highest levels. Not skilled enough to be a power forward unless he continues to add things to his game

-Played without any real toughness at the U19s. Settled for soft floaters regularly instead of going up strong around the basket and trying to draw fouls

-Struggles to score with back to the basket

-Barely got to free throw line

-Needs to continue to extend the range on his jump-shot. Release is slow, with a long wind-up and significant ball-dip. Career 64% free throw shooter

-Has an average feel for the game. Never gets in passing lanes (career .4 steals per-40)

-Can he stay healthy long-term?



Outlook: Talented prospects coming off a difficult season, marred by injuries. Looked very out of sorts at times. Somewhat of a tweener without one great skill he can hang his hat on. Will need to go find minutes to continue his development, but that will be very difficult with the amount of money he currently makes in Karsiyaka. Scouts appear to be cooling on him, but has time to reverse that momentum with some wise career decisions. [Read Full Article]

Egemen Guven 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview July 11, 2015 An interview with Turkish power forward Egemen Guven at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.

-Georgios Papagiannis Interview

-Tyler Dorsey Interview

-Furkan Korkmaz Interview

-Terrance Ferguson Interview Please enable Javascript to watch this video (Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox) [Read Full Article]

2014 Albert Schweitzer Tournament - Elite Prospects May 13, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Nice frame

-Very long

-Fluid big man. Nimble feet. Moves well

-Reliable finisher around the basket

-Very good hands. Soft touch around the basket

-Uses both hands

-Nifty one-handed floaters

-Uses shot fakes

-Very creative

-High IQ player. Can pass a bit. Sees the floor well for a big man

-Goes out of area for offensive rebounds

-Can move his feet on the perimeter

-Can block a shot

-Good timing

-Keeps balls alive on offensive glass

-Competitive kid. Tries on defense

-Young for his class (born late September)



Weaknesses:

-Lacks the lower body strength to operate effectively with his back to the basket at the moment

-Can't always finish around the basket in traffic

-Lacks a degree of toughness

-Not a great defensive rebounder



Outlook: Skilled and versatile power forward. Already seeing some spot minutes in the Turkish first division and EuroCup. Probably had the best tournament of a loaded Turkish national team. Needs to get stronger and tougher, but shows nice upside long term. [Read Full Article]

