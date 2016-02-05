Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Centers February 17, 2016 Felipe Dos Anjos, 7'2, Real Madrid, Brazil, 1998



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Gigantic human being. Listed at 7'2 without shoes. Has a nice frame that should continue to fill out. Big standing reach. Huge hands. Well proportioned frame

-Not unathletic by any means. Very mobile in fact. Moves his feet and can cover ground relatively well. Can get off the floor a bit

-Will run the floor at times for a strong catch and finish

-Solid touch around the basket and even out to mid-range. Knocked down a handful of jumpers.

-Plays hard. Competitive.

-Solid rebounder in and around his area

-Capable rim protector with his massive size and reach

-Good teammate

-Looks like he's been very well coached.



Weaknesses:

-Needs to continue to get significantly stronger. Only weighs 240 pounds at the moment.

-Everything he does is slow and methodical at the moment. Takes him a long time to get his shot off

-Big hands make it difficult for him to shoot the ball cleanly

-Game moves a little too fast for him at times. Can be very turnover prone

-Mechanical inside the post. Needs to improve his footwork, counter moves

-Not what you'd call a high flyer.

-Court awareness is still a work in progress



Outlook: Much improved Brazilian center who was brought to Spain when he was 13 years old. An interesting long-term project without a doubt. Not awkward or goofy like many young 7-footers his age. Has a lot of things you can't teach. Reportedly has made massive strides in the past year or two. Very productive at the junior level. Named MVP of the prestigious L'Hospitalet Euroleague junior tournament last month. Had his moments at this camp, even if he's obviously still a long ways away from reaching his full potential. Absolutely worth tracking to see how he continues to progress. [Read Full Article]

2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -Brazilian center Felipe Dos Anjos will be the tallest player in attendance. The 7'2 center from Real Madrid has impressed in junior play, winning MVP honors at the Adidas Next Generation Tounament in L'Hospitalet earlier this month, and is very well regarded in Spanish circles. His excellent size, length, mobility, budding skill-level and outstanding (although underdeveloped) frame will make him a prospect scouts will be monitoring closely in Toronto. [Read Full Article]

