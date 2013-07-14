Gary Clark
Team: Cincinnati, Junior
H: 6' 7"
W: 233 lbs
Bday: 11/16/1994
(22 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 50 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 23 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 88
 High School: Clayton
Hometown: Clayton, NC

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012Reebok Breakout6' 5.25"NA1956' 9.75"8' 8.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAGary Clark1326.810.24.27.556.74.16.563.10.21.015.41.62.955.32.64.26.82.21.11.51.11.6
High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Two- the Big Men
September 4, 2013

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #134, ESPN: #NR, Scout: #NR, Rivals: #NR

Strengths:
-Active, athletic undersized power forward with a nice wingspan
-Decent scoring instincts
-Frame should fill out nicely in time
-Very good rebounder
-Has some very basic back to the basket moves
-Team player. Does all the little things
-Tough guy. Plays hard. Gets after it on offensive glass . No nonsense attitude
-Very competitive defensively. Shows good timing as a shot-blocker and defensive rebounder

Weaknesses:
-Undersized for his position. More of a center than a small forward despite being only 6-7
-Long, slow ugly release on his jumper. Doesn't have much range
-Average ball-handler in half-court
-No post moves
-How will he score against better competition?
-Is he big enough to guard collegiate power forwards?

Outlook: Needs to fill out his frame but should be a solid contributor at the high-major level. Lacks the size to be considered a great prospect, but has the length, athleticism and intangibles to find a way to be effective. Has the potential to play professional basketball if he continues to work on his jump-shot and all-around game.

DraftExpress: CP3 All-Stars advance to the Peach Jam final thanks to a great all-around performance from Gary Clark and timely shots by L.J. Peak #eybl
2013-07-14 10:41:56
