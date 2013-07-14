High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Two- the Big Men September 4, 2013 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #134, ESPN: #NR, Scout: #NR, Rivals: #NR



Strengths:

-Active, athletic undersized power forward with a nice wingspan

-Decent scoring instincts

-Frame should fill out nicely in time

-Very good rebounder

-Has some very basic back to the basket moves

-Team player. Does all the little things

-Tough guy. Plays hard. Gets after it on offensive glass . No nonsense attitude

-Very competitive defensively. Shows good timing as a shot-blocker and defensive rebounder



Weaknesses:

-Undersized for his position. More of a center than a small forward despite being only 6-7

-Long, slow ugly release on his jumper. Doesn't have much range

-Average ball-handler in half-court

-No post moves

-How will he score against better competition?

-Is he big enough to guard collegiate power forwards?



Outlook: Needs to fill out his frame but should be a solid contributor at the high-major level. Lacks the size to be considered a great prospect, but has the length, athleticism and intangibles to find a way to be effective. Has the potential to play professional basketball if he continues to work on his jump-shot and all-around game. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2013-07-14 10:41:56 DraftExpress: CP3 All-Stars advance to the Peach Jam final thanks to a great all-around performance from Gary Clark and timely shots by L.J. Peak #eybl 2013-07-14 10:41:56