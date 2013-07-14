|Team: Cincinnati, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 233 lbs
Bday: 11/16/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 50 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 23 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 88
|
High School: Clayton
Hometown: Clayton, NC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 5.25"
|NA
|195
|6' 9.75"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 5.25"
|NA
|195
|6' 9.75"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Gary Clark
|13
|26.8
|10.2
|4.2
|7.5
|56.7
|4.1
|6.5
|63.1
|0.2
|1.0
|15.4
|1.6
|2.9
|55.3
|2.6
|4.2
|6.8
|2.2
|1.1
|1.5
|1.1
|1.6
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Gary Clark
|13
|26.8
|10.2
|4.2
|7.5
|56.7
|4.1
|6.5
|63.1
|0.2
|1.0
|15.4
|1.6
|2.9
|55.3
|2.6
|4.2
|6.8
|2.2
|1.1
|1.5
|1.1
|1.6
|
Joel Berry
|
B.J. Tyson
|
Gary Clark
|
Obi Enechionyia
|
Jaylen Adams
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #134, ESPN: #NR, Scout: #NR, Rivals: #NR
Strengths:
-Active, athletic undersized power forward with a nice wingspan
-Decent scoring instincts
-Frame should fill out nicely in time
-Very good rebounder
-Has some very basic back to the basket moves
-Team player. Does all the little things
-Tough guy. Plays hard. Gets after it on offensive glass . No nonsense attitude
-Very competitive defensively. Shows good timing as a shot-blocker and defensive rebounder
Weaknesses:
-Undersized for his position. More of a center than a small forward despite being only 6-7
-Long, slow ugly release on his jumper. Doesn't have much range
-Average ball-handler in half-court
-No post moves
-How will he score against better competition?
-Is he big enough to guard collegiate power forwards?
Outlook: Needs to fill out his frame but should be a solid contributor at the high-major level. Lacks the size to be considered a great prospect, but has the length, athleticism and intangibles to find a way to be effective. Has the potential to play professional basketball if he continues to work on his jump-shot and all-around game.