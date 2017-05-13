@DraftExpress

To nobody's surprise, Hamidou Diallo impressed in the athletic testing portion of the Combine, posting the highest max vertical leap at 44.5. That number would be the highest mark for any drafted player, although Kenny Gregory (undrafted) holds the official Combine record at 45.5 back in 2001. Diallo also posted a 3.11 in the three-quarter court sprint (third overall) and a 2.79 in the shuttle run (second overall). To compare, Zach Lavine posted a 41.5 max vertical jump and 3.19 sprint time at the 2014 Combine.
Hamidou Diallo, a 6'5 wing in the class of 2017, is one of the most athletically gifted players in his class. Diallo thrives on straight line drives to the rim, where he is capable of finishing with power or finesse.
As athletic as he is, Diallo knows that his jumper needs to become a weapon instead of a liability, as evidenced by his 11/55 shooting (20%) from beyond the arc in 20 EYBL games this spring and summer.
I feel like if I develop my jump shot and make it great, started Diallo, I don't feel like anyone could stop me. You're going to have to guard me or you're going to have to sag off me, so I mean it's just something I have to work on and put in a lot of reps in and be better mechanically.
Strengths -Not exceptionally tall, but has a gigantic plus-seven wingspan that allows him to play significantly bigger than his height. Frame has continued to fill out since the last time we saw him -One of the best athletes in high school basketball. Has great quickness and is incredibly explosive around the rim. -Extremely effective in transition. Very difficult to contain in the open floor. -Can straight line attack with a very quick first step -Doesn't shy away from contact. Takes ball strong to the basket, drawing plenty of fouls in the process -Shooting mechanics don't look terrible. Gets good rotation. Comes out of hand decently. Jumper doesn't appear to be broken -High energy wing player who flies around defensively and crashes the glass on both ends of the floor with great purpose. Shows really nice anticipation skills getting in the passing lanes. Could be a terror locking down point and shooting guards with his length and quickness.
Weaknesses -Measured just 6'3 ¼ without shoes last summer -Struggles to make shots consistently. Release is a little slow due to windup and ball-dip. Mechanics don't look bad, but airballed quite a few jumpers in Colorado Springs. 8/48 (17%) from beyond the arc in the EYBL this season. Only shooting 64% from the free throw line. -Advanced ball-handling skills are still a work in progress in the half-court. Doesn't change directions or speeds very well. Struggles to react to help defenses at times. -Not a great passer. Doesn't have an exceptional feel for the game. Can get very wild at times. Committed more turnovers (41) than assists (33) in the EYBL this season thus far (16 games).
Outlook Highly rated shooting guard prospect who continues to make strides with his frame and skill-level. Tremendous athlete who plays with a very high intensity level. Will need to refine his jump-shot, ball-handling and passing ability, but has significant potential with the strong foundation he already brings to the table.
Strengths: -Undersized for a SG, but has a terrific 6-10 ½ wingspan that allows him to play much bigger than his height -Frame is underdeveloped (normal for a late-bloomer), but has decently wide shoulders that leaves room for optimism regarding his future physical development -Tremendous athlete. Great first step. Extremely explosive vertically, either off one, or two feet. -Extremely difficult to contain when operating downhill. Not just extremely athletic, but also highly aggressive navigating the court with long strides. Always in attack mode. -Has decent footwork and is developing the ability to change directions with the ball -Not afraid of contact at the rim. Drives straight into the teeth of the defense. 8.4 free throws per-40 at Nations -Shows some touch throwing in floaters and pull-ups in the mid-range area -Terrific potential defensively with combination of length, athleticism and toughness. Really gets after it. Moves feet well -Late bloomer. Just turned 17. Has a lot of room to continue to improve
Weaknesses: -Doesn't have great size (6-3 ¼ without shoes) for a shooting guard -Frame has a long way to go (186 pounds) -Skill-level is a major work in progress. A terror in transition, but not very effective in the half-court -Lacks great advanced ball-handling skills. Dribble is high. Struggles to change speeds. Needs to improve off hand. -Shot just 49% for 2-point range at UAA+Nations this summer -Doesn't have a great feel for the game. Runs into brick walls. Makes questionable decisions. Clearly lacks experience, even more-so than most 17-years olds -Anticipation skills are average. Doesn't rebound, block shots or get in the passing lanes at a high rate. Potentially due to lack of high-level experience -Limited perimeter shooter. Shot just 24/95 (25%) from 3-point range at UAA+Nations games this summer. Shoots the ball with a questionable one-handed release. Has a lot of work to do on his mechanics and consistency -Shot just 78/133 (59%) from the free throw line at UAA+Nations games this summer -Needs to improve his ability to create for others. Almost a 1 to 2 assist to turnover ratio at UAA+Nations (27 assists, 46 turnovers)very poor for a guard.
Outlook: Ultra-athletic shooting guard who hit a late growth spurt in the last few years that shot him from. Impressed with his physical tools and aggressiveness at Nations on both ends of the floor. Has had a very good summer that catapulted him into the national discussion as a potential McDonald's All-American level recruit in 2017. Will be interesting to see how his skill-level and feel for the game continues to evolve in the next few years.
