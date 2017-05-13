@DraftExpress

Interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Undersized for a SG, but has a terrific 6-10 ½ wingspan that allows him to play much bigger than his height-Frame is underdeveloped (normal for a late-bloomer), but has decently wide shoulders that leaves room for optimism regarding his future physical development-Tremendous athlete. Great first step. Extremely explosive vertically, either off one, or two feet.-Extremely difficult to contain when operating downhill. Not just extremely athletic, but also highly aggressive navigating the court with long strides. Always in attack mode.-Has decent footwork and is developing the ability to change directions with the ball-Not afraid of contact at the rim. Drives straight into the teeth of the defense. 8.4 free throws per-40 at Nations-Shows some touch throwing in floaters and pull-ups in the mid-range area-Terrific potential defensively with combination of length, athleticism and toughness. Really gets after it. Moves feet well-Late bloomer. Just turned 17. Has a lot of room to continue to improve-Doesn't have great size (6-3 ¼ without shoes) for a shooting guard-Frame has a long way to go (186 pounds)-Skill-level is a major work in progress. A terror in transition, but not very effective in the half-court-Lacks great advanced ball-handling skills. Dribble is high. Struggles to change speeds. Needs to improve off hand.-Shot just 49% for 2-point range at UAA+Nations this summer-Doesn't have a great feel for the game. Runs into brick walls. Makes questionable decisions. Clearly lacks experience, even more-so than most 17-years olds-Anticipation skills are average. Doesn't rebound, block shots or get in the passing lanes at a high rate. Potentially due to lack of high-level experience-Limited perimeter shooter. Shot just 24/95 (25%) from 3-point range at UAA+Nations games this summer. Shoots the ball with a questionable one-handed release. Has a lot of work to do on his mechanics and consistency-Shot just 78/133 (59%) from the free throw line at UAA+Nations games this summer-Needs to improve his ability to create for others. Almost a 1 to 2 assist to turnover ratio at UAA+Nations (27 assists, 46 turnovers)very poor for a guard.Ultra-athletic shooting guard who hit a late growth spurt in the last few years that shot him from. Impressed with his physical tools and aggressiveness at Nations on both ends of the floor. Has had a very good summer that catapulted him into the national discussion as a potential McDonald's All-American level recruit in 2017. Will be interesting to see how his skill-level and feel for the game continues to evolve in the next few years.