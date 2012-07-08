Ilimane Diop
Team: Vitoria, International
H: 6' 11"
W: 225 lbs
Bday: 04/04/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 9 in International 1995
Agent: Makhtar Ndiaye
 High School:
Hometown: Medina Gouna, Senegal

YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBIlimane Diop109.92.00.92.142.90.92.142.90.00.0 0.20.633.31.21.42.60.40.20.40.31.7
Emptying the Notebook: Elite International Prospects Scouting Reports
October 19, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Great size
-Has a frame that should have no problem putting on weight as he matures
-Tremendous wingspan
-Extremely mobile
-Fundamentally sound player
-Very good feel for the game
-Solid scoring instincts
-Shows a framework of a solid post game. Can back down players his age with solid footwork. Has a nice jump-hook
-Can make a mid-range jumper. 65-70% free throw shooter
-Excellent presence defensively. Good shot-blocker
-Good rebounder

Weaknesses:
-Foul prone
-Needs to continue to get stronger. Can get pushed around by older, more physically mature players
-Left hand needs work
-Post moves are very basic

Outlook: Senegalese big man who came to Spain at age 14 and was naturalized. Very exciting prospect. Looks to have all the tools to develop into an outstanding player down the road. Performed very well this past summer at both the U17 World Championship and U18 European Championship. Has great physical attributes, but also a solid skill-level and feel for the game. Rights are owned by Caja Laboral. Currently on loan to Aurteneche Maquinaria in LEB Silver (Spanish 3rd division).

Interview:

Full Game:

China vs. Spain. Zhou Qi (#13) vs Ilimane Diop (#15)

[Read Full Article]
DraftExpress: Guys I interviewed: Zhou Qi, Jahlil Okafor, Dante Exum, Ilimane Diop, Justin Jackson, Tyus Jones, Damien Inglis, Moataz Hosny #fibau17
2012-07-08 05:11:55
DraftExpress: Game-changing play just now. Ilimane Diop picks up his third foul, and then his fourth after complaining and getting a technical. #fibau17
2012-07-07 11:47:59
DraftExpress: Spain-USA semifinal tipping at the U17 World Championship. Jabari Parker did not warm up. Lets see how the US handles Ilimane Diop inside.
2012-07-07 11:10:03
DraftExpress: RT @Eurohopes: U17 WC (quarterfinals). Spain 64 China 57: Ilimane Diop ('95) 26pt+11rb+3bl; Zhou Qi ('96) 20pt+15rb+3bl #fibau17
2012-07-06 08:16:35
DraftExpress: Chinese ambassador should lodge an official protest to the embassy in Lithuania for the way Ilimane Diop is abusing Zhou Qi inside the paint
2012-07-06 07:30:31
