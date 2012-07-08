|Team: Vitoria, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 225 lbs
Bday: 04/04/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 9 in International 1995
|Agent: Makhtar Ndiaye
|
High School:
Hometown: Medina Gouna, Senegal
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Ilimane Diop
|10
|9.9
|2.0
|0.9
|2.1
|42.9
|0.9
|2.1
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|33.3
|1.2
|1.4
|2.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.3
|1.7
|
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Great size
-Has a frame that should have no problem putting on weight as he matures
-Tremendous wingspan
-Extremely mobile
-Fundamentally sound player
-Very good feel for the game
-Solid scoring instincts
-Shows a framework of a solid post game. Can back down players his age with solid footwork. Has a nice jump-hook
-Can make a mid-range jumper. 65-70% free throw shooter
-Excellent presence defensively. Good shot-blocker
-Good rebounder
Weaknesses:
-Foul prone
-Needs to continue to get stronger. Can get pushed around by older, more physically mature players
-Left hand needs work
-Post moves are very basic
Outlook: Senegalese big man who came to Spain at age 14 and was naturalized. Very exciting prospect. Looks to have all the tools to develop into an outstanding player down the road. Performed very well this past summer at both the U17 World Championship and U18 European Championship. Has great physical attributes, but also a solid skill-level and feel for the game. Rights are owned by Caja Laboral. Currently on loan to Aurteneche Maquinaria in LEB Silver (Spanish 3rd division).
