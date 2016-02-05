Ivars Zvigurs
Team: Valga, International
H: 6' 6"
W: 201 lbs
Bday: 10/17/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 15 in International 1995
 High School:
Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Nike International Junior Tournament Kaunas: Best of the Rest
February 15, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Young looking kid. Only 16 years old.
-Nice frame
-Solid athlete
-Competitive
-Very good slasher/shot creator for his age
-Good first step/body control
-Solid ball-handler
-Big strides on drives
-Uses some crossovers. Knows how to create space
-Takes ball strong to basket
-Made a handful of 3-pointers
-Crashes the offensive glass

Weaknesses:
-Just an average shooter. Must improve mechanics and consistency.
-57% from free throw line
-Not very big at 6-4. How much will he grow?

Outlook:
Caught our eye with his competitiveness and willingness to put the ball on the floor. Has a long, long, ways to go, but could be someone to keep an eye on in the future if he continues to develop.

