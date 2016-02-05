Nike International Junior Tournament Kaunas: Best of the Rest

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Young looking kid. Only 16 years old.

-Nice frame

-Solid athlete

-Competitive

-Very good slasher/shot creator for his age

-Good first step/body control

-Solid ball-handler

-Big strides on drives

-Uses some crossovers. Knows how to create space

-Takes ball strong to basket

-Made a handful of 3-pointers

-Crashes the offensive glass



Weaknesses:

-Just an average shooter. Must improve mechanics and consistency.

-57% from free throw line

-Not very big at 6-4. How much will he grow?



Outlook:

Caught our eye with his competitiveness and willingness to put the ball on the floor. Has a long, long, ways to go, but could be someone to keep an eye on in the future if he continues to develop.