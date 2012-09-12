|Team: California, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 199 lbs
Bday: 07/03/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 40 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 30 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 22
|
High School: Salesian
Hometown: Vallejo, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 6"
|199
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|179
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|179
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jabari Bird
|6
|28.3
|15.7
|5.8
|13.3
|43.8
|3.5
|6.0
|58.3
|2.3
|7.3
|31.8
|1.7
|2.0
|83.3
|0.7
|5.0
|5.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|1.5
|1.5
|
Steve Vasturia
|
Zak Irvin
|
Jabari Bird
|
Michael Young
|
Maurice Watson
Matt Kamalsky
One of the streakier teams occupying what became a crowded middle-tier in last year's Pac-12 race, California finished 18-15 in their first year under Head Coach Cuonzo Martin. Returning most of their contributors from a year ago, including do-it-all point guard Tyrone Wallace, the Golden Bears figure to take a major step forward this season after landing one of the top recruiting classes in the country headlined by small forward Jaylen Brown and big man Ivan Rabb.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #20, Scout: #15, Rivals: #20, 24/7: #21
Strengths:
-Good size for a wing
-Frame should fill out nicely in time
-Good athlete
-Talented one on one player
-Can create his own shot with either hand
-Solid mid-range game
-Finishes well around the basket, sometimes in acrobatic fashion
-Excellent shooting mechanics
-Can make shots off the dribble or with feet set
-Elevates well creating separation from defender to get pull-up jumper off
Weaknesses:
-Average wingspan (measured 6-7)
-Lacks strength. Only 179 pounds. Will take time for body to fill out
-Needs to improve polish, experience-level in half-court
-Average ball-handler
-Can't consistently create good shots around the basket in the half-court at a high rate yet
-Settles for bad shots at times
-Outside shot prone to streakiness
Outlook:
Talented wing with excellent scoring instincts. Still a bit rough around the edges, but that's to be expected considering his age. Has the potential to develop into an extremely interesting prospect long term.
Highlights: