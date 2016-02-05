|Team: Texas, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 242 lbs
Bday: 01/16/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 9 in Top Big 12 Prospects
RSCI: 62
|
High School: La Lumiere HS
Hometown: Decatur, GA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 10.5"
|242
|7' 5.25"
|9' 3.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|James Banks
|11
|15.6
|1.6
|0.7
|2.3
|32.0
|0.7
|2.3
|32.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|50.0
|0.9
|2.3
|3.2
|0.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.9
|1.6
James Banks, 6'10.5”, La Lumiere High School, IN, 2016 Class, Texas
Mike Schmitz
Strengths:
-Really strong base. Good upper body that will continue to fill out. Wide shoulders.
-Long arms. Big hands.
-Solid offensive rebounder (career 3.6 per-40)
-Moves well laterally. Can contain the ball in pick and roll or hedge and recover. Has quick enough feet to eventually guard power forwards on defense.
-Solid timing as a shot blocker. Career 2.7 blocks per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Not a freak athlete but long and mobile enough to meet opponents at the rim.
-Solid fundamentals on defense, especially given the fact that he's only been playing basketball for a couple of years.
-Doesn't force the issue on offense. Knows his limitations.
-Solid shooting mechanics from the line. Should be able to develop a mid-range game in time.
Weaknesses:
-Good not great athlete. Tends to lumber a bit getting up and down the floor.
-Not much of a threat to score outside of put backs. Hands are a little shaky. No post game. Gets swallowed up inside at times.
-Limited offensive player in general. Averaged just 10.7 points per-40 minutes this summer, which is a very low rate. Did so on poor efficiency at that, just 50% for 2
-Average feel for the game. Dishes out two and a half times as many turnovers as assists. Almost never gets in the passing lanes (.6 steals per-40) despite his length
-Lacks a level of toughness. Not a physical guy despite his excellent frame. Doesn't set strong screens.
-Doesn't defensive rebound like you would hope. 5.5 defensive rebounds per-40. Stands around too often. Can do a better job finding a body then attacking the rebound.
Outlook:
A quarterback growing up, who only recently converted to playing basketball full time, right now Banks looks the part of high-level prospect more than he plays the part. There isn't a ton to Banks' game at this stage, but he has a very good frame, a strong base, long arms, some shot blocking ability, good feet, and has only been playing basketball for two years, making him worth tracking as he continues to develop as a prospect.
Interview: