Top NBA Prospects in the Big 12, Part 2: Jarrett Allen Scouting Video September 21, 2016 Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big 12 with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Texas' Jarrett Allen. More DX Conference Previews

-The Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East

-The Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Pac-12 Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big 12

(#1) Josh Jackson Scouting Video



(#2) Jarrett Allen, 6'11, Freshman, Center, Texas



Strengths:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Weaknesses:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him [Read Full Article]

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section . He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Big Men June 20, 2016 Jarrett Allen, 6'10.5”, St Stephens Episcopal, TX, 2016 Class, Texas



Strengths

-Impressive length and reach for a center prospect – 7'5.5” wingspan with a 9'2.5” standing reach. Frame hasn't improved all that much (224 pounds – lost three pounds between Nike Hoop Summit in April and USA Basketball U18 Training Camp) but he has plenty of room to fill out. Huge hands and feet.

-Fluid, coordinated runner. Quick off the floor. Can finish above the rim when he's able to load up, largely because of his length and reach.

-Impressive instincts and timing as a shot blocker. Not afraid to rotate and challenge athletes at the rim. Challenges almost every shot around the rim.

-Solid pick and roll defender with the fluidity to switch and compete as his fundamentals improve.

-Uses his length and mobility to keep plays alive on the offensive glass. Uses his tools to snatch defensive rebounds in traffic.

-Soft hands. Solid touch around the rim. Shows occasional flashes as a post scorer – can make a right-handed jump hook, decent footwork.

-Will make an occasional 15-footer. Inconsistent mechanics and doesn't shoot it with confidence but has some natural touch with nice rotation.

-Stays in his lane for the most part. Shows some potential as a post passer.



Weaknesses

-Frame still has a long way to go – 224-pound center. Light in the chest and rear. A bit hunched. Slightly short for a center prospect at 6'10.5”. Not the most physical big out there, especially as a post defender.

-Can improve his toughness on the defensive glass.

-Fluid and quick off the floor but doesn't have much pop as a leaper. Limits him as a finisher versus length.

-Not very advanced offensively. Limited to mostly finishes and basic jump hooks. Lacks a degree of confidence in his mid-range jumper. Mechanics vary. Can improve his left hand and post moves to his right shoulder.

-Shows potential as a passer but isn't the most instinctual player offensively.

-Very quiet on the floor. Will call out basic pick and roll coverages but doesn't bring much emotion to the floor aside from that. Needs to play with more consistent fire. Gets down on himself at times.

-Overall upside is slightly limited by his lack of elite leaping and scoring ability in the half court.



Outlook Allen isn't a flashy prospect, but he's very effective in a couple of key areas that translate well to the NBA. He protects the rim at a high level, runs the floor, can guard pick and roll, and has the hands, length and touch to be effective around the rim offensively. The Austin, Texas native has a ways to go with his frame and offensive skill set, and he may end up needing more than one season at UT, but whenever he does decide to make the jump, he has first round potential written all over him. [Read Full Article]

Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Big Men April 14, 2016 Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Outstanding physical profile for an NBA center – 6' 10.5” with a 7' 5.5” wingspan, 9' 2.5” standing reach, and 227-pound frame that will fill out really nicely. Huge hands.

-Very mobile. Can get up and down in transition. Long strides. Solid leaper in space.

-Super quick off of his feet. Impressive agility on spin moves.

-Tremendous instincts and timing as a shot blocker. Far and away the best rim protector at the Nike Hoop Summit.

-Able to get in a stance and defend pick and roll. Covers ground. Showed that he can switch some ball screens and hold his own.

-Competes on the glass. Reach and quick leaping ability allow him to snatch boards in traffic.

-Soft hands. Catches everything. Has some touch around the rim with his right hand.

-Can make a free throw jumper.

-Quick and accurate outlet passes to streaking teammates.



Weaknesses

-Not overly tall for a center at 6' 10.5”, although he makes up for it with length.

-Doesn't have a ton of pop as a leaper, especially from a standstill.

-Basic offensive game. Very right-hand dominant. Doesn't have counter moves in the post. Has a ways to go as a scorer in the half court. Can also improve as a passer in the half court.

-Not very versatile on the offensive end.

-Can polish his defensive fundamentals. Will allow deep catches. Too high up guarding ball screens at times.

-Very quiet on the floor.



Outlook Few prospects helped themselves as much as Allen. He continues to improve at every event and looks more and more like a one-and-done, first-round pick each time he takes the floor. With his length, mobility, defensive instincts, soft hands and touch around the rim, it's very easy to envision Allen playing a role in the NBA and eventually developing into something more than that. His game isn't flashy but centers like Allen don't grow on trees. He figures to be an impact defender from day one at the college level, regardless of which school he chooses. His overall upside will most likely be determined by how he progresses on the offensive end of the floor. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-10.5

Weight: 227

Wingspan: 7'5.5

Standing Reach: 9'2.5



Jarrett Allen has sensational length for a center prospect. His physical tools already compare favorably to Larry Sanders who stood 6'10.5 in shoes with a 222-pound frame and a 7'5.75 wingspan coming out of VCU in 2010. His standing reach is on par with many of the NBA's top big men already, and Allen's tremendous size figures to be very intriguing to scouts wherever he winds up playing out his college career. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: US Team Practice Day One April 6, 2016 6' 10” center Jarrett Allen also had a nice evening session protecting the rim, holding his own against Marques Bolden in the post, crashing the offensive glass, and running the floor.



There's nothing flashy about Allen's game, but he plays within himself, has great hands, solid touch around the basket, a developable frame, outstanding length (7' 4.5” wingspan), and tremendous timing as a shot blocker. He's more long and quick off of his feet than vertically explosive, but Allen has all of the makings of a rim-running, shot blocking center and is most certainly an intriguing prospect moving forward. [Read Full Article]

USA Basketball Junior Nat'l Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Big Men October 10, 2015 Jarrett Allen, 6' 10”, C, Austin, TX, Class of 2016



Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Nice frame with a huge, 7' 4.5” wingspan. Massive hands.

-Good athlete who can really run the floor. One of the first players down the court on most possessions. Above average leaper.

-Uses his mobility, hands and leaping ability to finish out of pick and roll. Nice touch around the rim. Moves intelligently off the ball

-Soft touch on his right-handed jump hook

-Shows flashes of an impressive motor. Very good offensive rebounder. Able to rebound well in traffic thanks to his length.

-Displays good timing as a shot blocker. Fairly quick off the floor. Long and rangy. Able to cover ground quickly. Can defend in face-up situations a little bit.

-Very intelligent young man off the court. Plays within a role for the most part, although he will break off and shoot a contested jumper every once in a while



Weaknesses

-Frame still has room to fill out. Struggles at times versus overly physical bigs.

-Makes up for it in length but he's a bit short for a center at 6'9 or possibly 6'10”

-Not much of an offensive threat outside of the paint. Gets rotation on his jumper but overall shooting mechanics aren't great.

-A bit slow getting to his jump hook. Footwork still a work in progress. Not very fast-twitch. Nice touch but mostly limited to his right-handed jump hook on the block.

-Decent decision maker overall but will go through stretches where he takes contested jumpers early in the offense

-Will bite on fakes from time to time on the defensive end

-Doesn't show much negative or positive emotion on the court. Looks a bit apathetic at times



Outlook: Allen put together a very impressive camp by excelling in areas that college coaches are looking for out of their five man. The Austin, Texas native ran the floor hard, finished around the rim, crashed the glass on both ends of the floor, and protected the rim with regularity. Allen can impact the game in several ways without being a focal point in the offense, which should earn him heavy minutes early on at the NCAA level. Allen isn't overly polished on the offensive end, but he will certainly be on the NBA radar screen given his frame, impressive length, mobility and touch around the rim. Allen is without a doubt worth following to see how his frame fills out and how his offensive game develops. [Read Full Article]

Jarrett Allen Under Armour Elite 24 Interview September 9, 2015 A video interview with high school center prospect Jarrett Allen at the Under Armour Elite 24.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Center Prospects August 13, 2015 Mike Schmitz



Strengths:

-Really good frame. Extremely long arms. Huge hands.

-Can get up and down. Smooth athlete who is quick off his feet and can play above the rim. Long strides. Surprises you at times with how explosive he is

-Active, competitive, player with a good feel for the game.

-Has the tools to be a very good rebounder. Career 11.5 per-40

-Crashes the offensive glass. Career 4.1 per-40

-Able to rebound in traffic on the defensive end thanks to his length and leaping ability. Career 7.5 per-40

-Will fly around on defense at times. Chase down blocks. Can alter shots at the rim a little bit. Career 2.9 blocks and 1.5 steals per-40

-Has soft touch. Career 59% for 2

-Proficient scorer with back to the basket. Has a jump-hook with a high release point. Some footwork inside the paint. Good body control. Finishes on both sides of the rim and with either hand

-Smart player. Doesn't turn the ball over. Makes some heady outlet passes. Good teammate

-Just turned 17 a few months ago



Weaknesses:

-In between the 4 and the 5 right now. 6-10 in shoes, but plays primarily in the low post. Looks to be in an early stage of development athletically.

-Not a consistent threat offensively.

-Really funky shooting mechanics. Long windup and unorthodox release. Head tilted. Misses left and right. Career 57% free throw shooter

-Still figuring out what his limitations are. Will take contested jumpers early in the offense. Not completely sure what type of player he is yet.

-Effort comes and goes on defense. Sometimes looks like he's playing at half-speed. Still figuring out how to make the most of his tools on a consistent basis.

-Not the most physical player. Lacks a degree of toughness. Gives up deep post-position. Can get pushed around inside the paint.

-Doesn't move all that well on defense. Looks upright in stance. Gets burned off the dribble more than you'd hope. Average fundamentals. Needs to improve his ability to cover ground, especially stepping out on the pick and roll.



Outlook:

A late bloomer, Allen had an outstanding adidas Gauntlet circuit this summer, averaging 22 points per-40 on excellent efficiency (59% for 2). His performance this summer helped him up his stock into the 5-star territory among recruiting services, and made him a priority for the likes of Kentucky, Notre Dame, Texas, Baylor, North Carolina, Indiana and others. He isn't the most polished prospect but he sports an excellent frame, long arms, huge hands, and shows flashes of activity on both ends of the floor. It will be interesting to see what Allen's game looks like once it catches up to his impressive physical attributes. He lacks a degree of size, athleticism and toughness to be considered an elite-level NBA prospect, but appears to be at an early stage of development physically and skill-wise, so it's difficult to fully assess his upside at this stage. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2016-06-03 12:00:26 DraftExpress: Jarrett Allen is a huge get for Texas. Puts a lid on the rim. Super long agile quick off the floor. DX Profile https//t.co/U4LJeeLRbP 2016-06-03 12:00:26