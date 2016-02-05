Jessie Govan
Team: Georgetown, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 11"
W: 266 lbs
Bday: 07/25/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 78 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 10 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 2 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 48
 High School: Wings Academy
Hometown: Queens Village, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 9.75"6' 10.5"2617' 4"9' 2"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 11"2667' 3.5"NANANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 11"2667' 3.5"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 9"6' 10"2637' 3"9' 3"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 10"2687' 4"9' 2.5"NANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 8.5"6' 9.5"2557' 3"9' 1.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJessie Govan1319.310.83.96.956.73.56.354.90.50.675.02.53.276.21.44.25.61.20.51.31.52.8
2016/17NCAAJessie Govan1319.310.83.96.956.73.56.354.90.50.675.02.53.276.21.44.25.61.20.51.31.52.8

Top NBA Prospects in the Big East, Part 2: Jessie Govan Scouting Video
September 7, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Georgetown's Jessie Govan.

Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East
(#1) Edmond Sumner (Scouting Video)

#2, Jessie Govan, Sophomore, Center, Georgetown

Strengths

Weaknesses


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
