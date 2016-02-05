|Team: Georgetown, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 266 lbs
Bday: 07/25/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 78 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 10 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 2 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 48
|
High School: Wings Academy
Hometown: Queens Village, NY
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 9.75"
|6' 10.5"
|261
|7' 4"
|9' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 11"
|266
|7' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 11"
|266
|7' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 9"
|6' 10"
|263
|7' 3"
|9' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 10"
|268
|7' 4"
|9' 2.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 8.5"
|6' 9.5"
|255
|7' 3"
|9' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jessie Govan
|13
|19.3
|10.8
|3.9
|6.9
|56.7
|3.5
|6.3
|54.9
|0.5
|0.6
|75.0
|2.5
|3.2
|76.2
|1.4
|4.2
|5.6
|1.2
|0.5
|1.3
|1.5
|2.8
|
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Georgetown's Jessie Govan.
Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East
(#1) Edmond Sumner (Scouting Video)
#2, Jessie Govan, Sophomore, Center, Georgetown
Strengths
Weaknesses
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.