

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2012 Reebok Breakout 6' 4.5" NA 191 6' 7.5" 8' 3.5" NA NA NA 2012 Kevin Durant Camp NA 6' 6" 189 6' 6.5" NA NA NA NA 2011 Kevin Durant Camp NA 6' 6" 188 6' 6" NA NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2012 Reebok Breakout 6' 4.5" NA 191 6' 7.5" 8' 3.5" NA NA NA 2012 Kevin Durant Camp NA 6' 6" 189 6' 6.5" NA NA NA NA 2011 Kevin Durant Camp NA 6' 6" 188 6' 6" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Keith Frazier 2 19.0 10.5 4.0 7.0 57.1 1.5 2.5 60.0 2.5 4.5 55.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 2.5 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Keith Frazier 2 19.0 10.5 4.0 7.0 57.1 1.5 2.5 60.0 2.5 4.5 55.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 2.5

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express



Robert Hubbs

Gavin Schilling

Keith Frazier

Derrick Walton

Karviar Shepherd Top NBA Prospects in the AAC, Part 3: Prospects #6-10 September 19, 2014 US Presswire



Matt Kamalsky



A 2013 McDonald's All-American, Keith Frazier was a useful cog as a freshman for SMU, despite playing just under 15 minutes per-game. Averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per-game while shooting a shade under 40% from beyond the arc, Frazier provided valuable floor spacing for Larry Brown's Mustangs.



Standing 6'6 with just a 6'6 wingspan, Frazier has solid, but not spectacular size for a shooting guard prospect and still has plenty of room to get stronger. He is a fairly fluid, impressive athlete, flashing the ability to finish lobs acrobatically and beat his man off the dribble with his first step.



Frazier's main contributions offensively came as a jump shooter, as he flashed the ability to knock down shots with terrific consistency with his feet set. A whopping 88.3% of Frazier's field goal attempts in the half court were jump shots, of which he connected on 35.5% according to Synergy Sports Technology. That number is a bit misleading however, as Frazier shot an outstanding 42.3% with his feet set, but a poor 24.3% off the dribble, as he looks rushed when pulling up. Shooting the ball with terrific mechanics despite turning his lower body more than the average player when he elevates, Frazier is a great spot-up threat who is still developing the rest of his offensive arsenal.



When Frazier did get opportunities to finish at the rim, he showed terrific explosiveness, but his ability to get to the rim off the bounce in one-on-one situations and on the pick and roll remain very much a work in progress. Though Frazier's shot selection can be ambitious at times, he makes some solid passes to find the open man in SMU's offense. He may not have been overwhelmingly efficient, scoring .911 points per possession a year ago, but there's certainly plenty of room for optimism with regards to Frazier's offensive game moving forward.



Defensively, Frazier is not quite as impressive. He didn't bring much to the table as a rebounder and gets lost off the ball from time-to-time, but isn't indifferent on this end of the floor either. Frazier's size and athleticism give him some upside as a defender to go along with a decent motor. Even if his length if just average, he should improve on this end as he matures, something that should earn him more playing time.



Looking ahead, Keith Frazier will once again provide a long-distance threat for what should be a deep, balanced, and talented SMU roster during his sophomore season. Whether the Kimball product is able to up his usage significant remains to be seen, but an incremental season of growth as a slasher and defender, even in a small role, would help his standing from a NBA perspective. [Read Full Article]

A 2013 McDonald's All-American, Keith Frazier was a useful cog as a freshman for SMU, despite playing just under 15 minutes per-game. Averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per-game while shooting a shade under 40% from beyond the arc, Frazier provided valuable floor spacing for Larry Brown's Mustangs.Standing 6'6 with just a 6'6 wingspan, Frazier has solid, but not spectacular size for a shooting guard prospect and still has plenty of room to get stronger. He is a fairly fluid, impressive athlete, flashing the ability to finish lobs acrobatically and beat his man off the dribble with his first step.Frazier's main contributions offensively came as a jump shooter, as he flashed the ability to knock down shots with terrific consistency with his feet set. A whopping 88.3% of Frazier's field goal attempts in the half court were jump shots, of which he connected on 35.5% according to Synergy Sports Technology. That number is a bit misleading however, as Frazier shot an outstanding 42.3% with his feet set, but a poor 24.3% off the dribble, as he looks rushed when pulling up. Shooting the ball with terrific mechanics despite turning his lower body more than the average player when he elevates, Frazier is a great spot-up threat who is still developing the rest of his offensive arsenal.When Frazier did get opportunities to finish at the rim, he showed terrific explosiveness, but his ability to get to the rim off the bounce in one-on-one situations and on the pick and roll remain very much a work in progress. Though Frazier's shot selection can be ambitious at times, he makes some solid passes to find the open man in SMU's offense. He may not have been overwhelmingly efficient, scoring .911 points per possession a year ago, but there's certainly plenty of room for optimism with regards to Frazier's offensive game moving forward.Defensively, Frazier is not quite as impressive. He didn't bring much to the table as a rebounder and gets lost off the ball from time-to-time, but isn't indifferent on this end of the floor either. Frazier's size and athleticism give him some upside as a defender to go along with a decent motor. Even if his length if just average, he should improve on this end as he matures, something that should earn him more playing time.Looking ahead, Keith Frazier will once again provide a long-distance threat for what should be a deep, balanced, and talented SMU roster during his sophomore season. Whether the Kimball product is able to up his usage significant remains to be seen, but an incremental season of growth as a slasher and defender, even in a small role, would help his standing from a NBA perspective. High School Class of 2013: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports September 5, 2012 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #19, Scout: #16, Rivals: #19, 24/7: #24



Strengths:

-Good size for a wing, measured 6-6 in shoes

-Nice frame that will fill out in time

-Great scoring instincts

-Quick, smooth, natural shooting mechanics

-Range extends well beyond the college arc

-Excellent shot-maker, particular off the dribble

-Has no problem making contested shots with a hand in his face

-Elevates well creating separation from defender to get pull-up jumper off

-Can create offense for teammates in drive and dish situations. Solid court vision



Weaknesses:

-Has a 6-6 ½ wingspan

-Needs to continue to get stronger

-Fades away on his jumper unnecessarily, even when wide open

-Lack of balance hurts accuracy in catch and shoot situations

-Needs to improve ability to create and score efficiently inside the arc. First step is just average

-Average defender

-Loses focus at times. Body language isn't always great.



Outlook: Extremely talented scorer who should be able to put up points from day one at the college level.



Highlights:







[Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets DraftExpress: Keith Frazier struggling a little. Seems like he might have some kind of lower back issue. Definitely looks uncomfortable.

2013-04-01 11:15:49