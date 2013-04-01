|Team: North Texas, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 188 lbs
Bday: 05/08/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 54 in NCAA Seniors
RSCI: 25
|
High School: Kimball
Hometown: Dallas, TX
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|191
|6' 7.5"
|8' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|189
|6' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2011
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 6"
|188
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Keith Frazier
|2
|19.0
|10.5
|4.0
|7.0
|57.1
|1.5
|2.5
|60.0
|2.5
|4.5
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|2.5
|
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #19, Scout: #16, Rivals: #19, 24/7: #24
Strengths:
-Good size for a wing, measured 6-6 in shoes
-Nice frame that will fill out in time
-Great scoring instincts
-Quick, smooth, natural shooting mechanics
-Range extends well beyond the college arc
-Excellent shot-maker, particular off the dribble
-Has no problem making contested shots with a hand in his face
-Elevates well creating separation from defender to get pull-up jumper off
-Can create offense for teammates in drive and dish situations. Solid court vision
Weaknesses:
-Has a 6-6 ½ wingspan
-Needs to continue to get stronger
-Fades away on his jumper unnecessarily, even when wide open
-Lack of balance hurts accuracy in catch and shoot situations
-Needs to improve ability to create and score efficiently inside the arc. First step is just average
-Average defender
-Loses focus at times. Body language isn't always great.
Outlook: Extremely talented scorer who should be able to put up points from day one at the college level.
Highlights: