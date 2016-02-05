

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Konstantinos Mitoglou 13 25.2 10.8 3.3 7.8 42.2 2.0 4.5 44.8 1.3 3.4 38.6 2.9 3.5 82.6 1.7 4.9 6.6 1.2 0.8 0.8 2.2 2.1 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Konstantinos Mitoglou 13 25.2 10.8 3.3 7.8 42.2 2.0 4.5 44.8 1.3 3.4 38.6 2.9 3.5 82.6 1.7 4.9 6.6 1.2 0.8 0.8 2.2 2.1

Wake Forest's Konstantinos “Dinos” Mitoglou was something of a mystery before landing in Winston Salem last fall. Originally from Thessaloniki, Greece, Mitoglou actually played scrap minutes in three professional games for the Greek team Aris of the GBL before deciding to move stateside to play for Wake Forest in 2014. As a freshman, Mitoglou quickly became a focal point in the Demon Deacon's offense, leading the team with 52 three-pointers and averaging 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per-40 minutes. He followed up his impressive freshman season with a busy summer, in which he helped lead Greece to the semi-finals of the FIBA U-19 World Championships.



Mitoglou has the size and skills of a traditional European big man. At 6'10 and 245 pounds, he doesn't overwhelm opponents with his size but relies on finesse moves to gain open looks. He's not particularly long and his slow first step, mixed with unrefined lateral footwork, will limit his potential as a defender. Still, like most well-coached European players, Mitoglou has a nice understanding of where to position his body defensively and rarely leaves himself susceptible to a mismatch.



Offensively, Mitoglou is already one of the best floor-spacing big men in the NCAA and possesses a release that is both impressively quick and unconventionally high. When given time to spot up, Mitoglou's release point comes with his hands directly above his head, making it virtually impossible for defender's to block.



2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Two June 7, 2015 For Greece, Konstantinos Mitoglou showed why he has a fairly prominent spot in our rising sophomore rankings. Averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while knocking down 39% of his 3-point attempts in his first year at Wake Forest, the 6'10 power forward scored 18 points today on 4-10 shooting inside the arc, 3-4 from 3-point range, and 1-2 from the line. A skilled, polished offensive player with a pretty stroke from the outside, Mitoglou rebounded well here, but struggled defensively hedging the pick and roll and defending the post. His body appears to have improved quite a bit since enrolling at Wake Forest, which many of the Greeks in attendance noticed immediately, so there may be some hope for him on that end of the floor, but he'll garner interest from NBA scouts thanks to his combination of size and shooting ability.


