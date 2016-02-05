Getting to Know: Kostja Mushidi December 22, 2016 German wing Kostja Mushidi discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament overlayed.



2016 adidas Eurocamp Rosters and Official DX Preview June 8, 2016 The headliner of this group is Kostja Mushidi, one of the top prospects in the 1998-born age group that won't be eligible to declare for the draft until 2017. An athletic wing with a terrific body, Mushidi is a strong, multi-positional defender who has an intriguing, but unpolished skill-level offensively, Mushidi was born in Belgium but grew up in Germany before playing this season in France, which ended in some turmoil. Averaging 17.2 points over 29.7 minutes per game for Strasbourg's Espoirs team and helping Germany to victory at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament (where he was named MVP), this will be an intriguing glimpse of what Mushidi can do against more mature players for the NBA personnel in attendance. He is rumored to move from France to Serbia next season to play for Mega Leks, taking the same route that Timothe Luwawu did this year with great success. [Read Full Article]

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards August 5, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Tremendous physical profile. Not terribly tall, but has no neck, so plays bigger than his height.

-Extremely long arms and big hands

-Excellent frame. Chiseled despite his age.

-Terrific athlete. Fluid and explosive with a quick first step

-Multi-positional defender. Guards 1-4 at this level

-Plays with huge energy. Extremely active. Gets in stance and moves his feet very well

-Closes out on shooters impressive with his long wingspan

-Too strong to get posted up by power forwards

-Very good in transition

-Can create his own shot in the half-court

-Shows some ability to operate at different speeds. Played some pick and roll

-Good passer. Finds open man in drive and dish situations. Has a feel for the game

-Quick, compact shooting stroke. Has good potential as a shooter.

-Can make jumpers with feet set and off the dribble.

-Throws ball in basket with natural instincts from different spots on the floor

-Plays with confidence and swagger. Not afraid to get in opponents' face

-A year younger than competition here. Turned 17 in June.



Weaknesses:

-Stands somewhere between 6-4 and 6-5. Ideally would grow another inch or two

-Not the most consistent shooter at this stage. Only hit 30% of his attempts at both the U16 and U18. 69% career free throw shooter in FIBA competitions

-Needs to elongate his shooting stroke. A little bit rigid at this stage

-Advanced ball-handling skills still a work in progress. Best in a straight line right now

-Only converted 31% of his shots around the basket in the half-court at U18s. Didn't make up for it by getting to the free throw line a ton either

-Needs a coach that will reel him in a bit and help him harness his intensity/calm him down. Plays with so much emotion he can get out of control and force the issue at times. Doesn't always channel his energy in the best way



Outlook: Physical specimen with impressive versatility on both ends of the floor. Was very up and down throughout the tournament, but had some great moments that hinted at things to come down the road. Mother is from the Congo. Father from France. Born in Belgium. Grew up in Germany. Will play for Strasbourg's junior team next year. Will have to play as one of Strasbourg's five foreigners if they want him on the senior team down the road, unless JFL rule is repealed in France or he obtains JFL status in four years time. [Read Full Article]

Kostja Mushidi 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship Interview July 25, 2015 An interview with 6-5 German wing Kostja Mushidi at the 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece.



