2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards



Strengths:

-Great size for a shooting guard at 6-7.

-Extremely versatile player who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor

-Brings ball up the floor and initiates the offense at times

-Can play some pick and roll

-Gets to the free throw line at a high rate

-Creative passer. Finds open man in different situations

-Can post up a bit. Shoots a lot of turnaround jumpers

-Outstanding defender when motivated. Gets in a stance, moves feet. Can guard multiple positions

-Good instincts getting in passing lanes.

-Can make an occasional outside shot. Jumper not totally broken



Weaknesses:

-Not an efficient offensive player. 45% TS% at the U19s. Has been an issue his whole career

-Lacks consistency as a shooter. Shoots a very flat jumper. Contorts body. Needs to improve the arch on his shot and improve his lower body mechanics

-Struggles to finish around the basket. Made just 42% of 2-point attempts at U19s. Shies away from contact. Doesn't use off hand.

-Doesn't play with any real intensity. Often looks like he's just going through the motions, on both ends of the floor



Outlook: Staple of the Turkish national junior teams since the age of 15. Fifth summer in a row playing for the national team despite only being 19. Saw a handful of minutes this season in the Turkish league and Euroleague for Anadolu Efes, but mostly played for their second division team (Pertevniyal), where he was up and down. Extremely talented, but gives off a vibe as being somewhat of an underachiever. Lacks intensity and consistency. Has a definite chance to be a NBA player if he can maximize his potential defensively and become a consistent outside shooter. [Read Full Article]

