|Team: Cibona Zagreb, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 183 lbs
Bday: 04/10/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 31 in International 1995
|Agent: Maurizio Balducci
|
High School:
Hometown: Rijeka, Croatia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|6' 3.5"
|6' 4.5"
|183
|6' 6.25"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|25.5
|31.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Paolo Marinelli
|9
|9.0
|2.0
|0.7
|1.7
|40.0
|0.6
|1.0
|55.6
|0.1
|0.7
|16.7
|0.6
|0.7
|83.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.6
|1.4
Djordje Kaplanovic
Itay Segev
Paolo Marinelli
Petar Rakicevic
Maxime Roos
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good size
-Nice frame
-Solid athlete
-Good ball-handler. Can create shots for himself and others
-Nice footwork
-Good in transition
-Shows potential playing the pick and roll
-Sees floor relatively well
Weaknesses:
-Limited offensive player
-Struggles to score efficiently inside the arc
-Poor perimeter shooter
-Can get very wild at times. Makes unforced errors. Commits foolish turnovers. Forces the issue badly at times
-Lacks fundamentals defensively
Outlook: Talented young point guard who shows intriguing physical tools and solid potential as a ball-handler and facilitator, but is still in a very early stage of his development. Already seeing solid minutes in the Adriatic League at a very young age, so clearly his team sees something in him.