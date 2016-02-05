Paolo Marinelli
Team: Cibona Zagreb, International
PhysicalsPositionsRankings SalaryMisc
H: 6' 4"
W: 183 lbs
Bday: 04/10/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 31 in International 1995
Agent: Maurizio Balducci
 High School:
Hometown: Rijeka, Croatia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Eurocamp6' 3.5"6' 4.5"1836' 6.25"8' 1.5"NA25.531.5
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Eurocamp6' 3.5"6' 4.5"1836' 6.25"8' 1.5"NA25.531.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticPaolo Marinelli99.02.00.71.740.00.61.055.60.10.716.70.60.783.30.20.30.60.60.30.00.61.4
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticPaolo Marinelli99.02.00.71.740.00.61.055.60.10.716.70.60.783.30.20.30.60.60.30.00.61.4

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Djordje Kaplanovic 
 Itay Segev 
 Paolo Marinelli 
 Petar Rakicevic 
 Maxime Roos 
Emptying the Notebook: Elite International Prospects Scouting Reports
October 19, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Good size
-Nice frame
-Solid athlete
-Good ball-handler. Can create shots for himself and others
-Nice footwork
-Good in transition
-Shows potential playing the pick and roll
-Sees floor relatively well

Weaknesses:
-Limited offensive player
-Struggles to score efficiently inside the arc
-Poor perimeter shooter
-Can get very wild at times. Makes unforced errors. Commits foolish turnovers. Forces the issue badly at times
-Lacks fundamentals defensively

Outlook: Talented young point guard who shows intriguing physical tools and solid potential as a ball-handler and facilitator, but is still in a very early stage of his development. Already seeing solid minutes in the Adriatic League at a very young age, so clearly his team sees something in him.

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.