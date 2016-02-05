Emptying the Notebook: Elite International Prospects Scouting Reports October 19, 2012 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size

-Nice frame

-Solid athlete

-Good ball-handler. Can create shots for himself and others

-Nice footwork

-Good in transition

-Shows potential playing the pick and roll

-Sees floor relatively well



Weaknesses:

-Limited offensive player

-Struggles to score efficiently inside the arc

-Poor perimeter shooter

-Can get very wild at times. Makes unforced errors. Commits foolish turnovers. Forces the issue badly at times

-Lacks fundamentals defensively



Outlook: Talented young point guard who shows intriguing physical tools and solid potential as a ball-handler and facilitator, but is still in a very early stage of his development. Already seeing solid minutes in the Adriatic League at a very young age, so clearly his team sees something in him.


