2013 adidas EuroCamp: Day Two June 9, 2013 Romaric Belemene looked out of place here, as he looks far more physically developed than any of the players here, which certainly raised some eyebrows. A freak athlete who finishes everything with a dunk around the rim, he possesses incredible physical tools for a player his age. He is not a terribly skilled player, but shows some promise as a catch and shoot threat from the midrange in addition to his athleticism. Scouts may question his age, but Belemene has tremendous upside if he continues to improve his skill-level.


