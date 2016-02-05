Romaric Belemene
Team: Manresa, International
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 02/19/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SF/PF
NBA:   SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
Rank 9 in International 1997
Agent: YouFirst Sports
 High School:
Hometown: Pointe-Noire, Congo

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 6"6' 7"2106' 10"8' 9"NA30.032.5
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBRomaric Belemene1411.02.61.02.441.20.41.042.90.61.440.00.00.40.00.90.91.80.50.40.30.31.4
2013 adidas EuroCamp: Day Two
June 9, 2013

Romaric Belemene looked out of place here, as he looks far more physically developed than any of the players here, which certainly raised some eyebrows. A freak athlete who finishes everything with a dunk around the rim, he possesses incredible physical tools for a player his age. He is not a terribly skilled player, but shows some promise as a catch and shoot threat from the midrange in addition to his athleticism. Scouts may question his age, but Belemene has tremendous upside if he continues to improve his skill-level.

