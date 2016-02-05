|Team: Manresa, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 02/19/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SF/PF
NBA: SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
|Rank 9 in International 1997
|Agent: YouFirst Sports
|
High School:
Hometown: Pointe-Noire, Congo
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 6"
|6' 7"
|210
|6' 10"
|8' 9"
|NA
|30.0
|32.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Romaric Belemene
|14
|11.0
|2.6
|1.0
|2.4
|41.2
|0.4
|1.0
|42.9
|0.6
|1.4
|40.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.9
|0.9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|1.4
|
Romaric Belemene looked out of place here, as he looks far more physically developed than any of the players here, which certainly raised some eyebrows. A freak athlete who finishes everything with a dunk around the rim, he possesses incredible physical tools for a player his age. He is not a terribly skilled player, but shows some promise as a catch and shoot threat from the midrange in addition to his athleticism. Scouts may question his age, but Belemene has tremendous upside if he continues to improve his skill-level.[Read Full Article]