FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards August 5, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a wing at 6-7. Strong frame

-Has nice, compact shooting mechanics with a quick release

-Can make shots with feet set

-Can come off screens

-Attacks closeouts with nice timing.

-Can create his own shot a bit in half-court

-Can create with footwork and fluidity

-Gets in the passing lanes with nice anticipation skills

-Crashes offensive glass



Weaknesses:

-Not a great athlete by NBA standards. Smooth and fluid, but lacks a degree of explosiveness

-Needs to continue to hone his 3-point shot. 26% career outside shooter in 48 game sample size we have logged. Has nice mechanics but isn't always consistent

-Struggles to make shots off the dribble. Contorts his body on the release

-Very upright in stance defensively. Needs to continue to get stronger and tougher.



Outlook: Signed a three year contract with mid-level ACB team Obradoiro, which should give him more opportunity to find minutes at the senior level than he would have staying in Real Madrid. Shows potential in different parts of the game, and has been very productive in other settings, particularly the Euroleague ANGT, where Real Madrid won the championship. [Read Full Article]

2015 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis February 5, 2015 -Santiago Yusta, was, according to members of his camp, a late addition to the roster, but he's awaiting authorization from Real Madrid to attend as he's a member of their first team, having already appeared in a number of ACB games this season. Yusta is a physical and versatile 6'7 swingman who proves fairly creative off the dribble and can make an outside shot, albeit sometimes inconsistently. [Read Full Article]

