Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Centers July 28, 2015 Tony Bradley, 6' 10”, C, Bartow, Florida, 2016 High School Class



Tony Bradley played a huge role in pacing the USA South team to a 4-0 record and eventual Nike Global Challenge Championship, thanks to his steady interior play and 26-point performance (12-of-15 shooting) in the finals.



Bradley averaged 29.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per 40 minutes pace adjusted, while posting a 31.5 PER and shooting an outstanding 78.6% from the field.



At 6' 10” with a thick 250-pound frame and a 7' 4” wingspan, Bradley isn't a flashy prospect by any means. He's very thick in the lower body, he doesn't play exclusively above the rim, isn't a monster shot blocker, and he's not out on the perimeter stroking threes.



But with all of that said, Bradley gets it done. He's strong and mobile, he competes on both ends, he doesn't play outside of himself, and he has nice touch on the interior. Bradley scored at least 14 points in every game while manning the offensive and defensive boards and playing mistake-free basketball.



Bradley can finish with either hand on the interior, has a nice jump hook game for this level of his development, and really knows how to use his body against more athletic bigs.



Bradley isn't an explosive athlete but he's fairly nimble and can dive swiftly to the rim out of pick and roll sets and actually get off the floor quickly although he doesn't have much pop.



The Bartow, Florida native also does a nice job keeping the ball high in traffic, a skill most bigs at his age haven't yet mastered. Bradley's overall skill level is very important given the fact that he has a body type that will most likely have to carry quite a bit of weight for most of his career. He'll be somewhat forced to rely on touch, footwork, savvy, and advanced moves that he's working toward as he continues to develop.



Bradley also features a shooting stroke that he should be able to extend to at least mid-range spots in time. The ball comes out of his hand nicely, and given his solid mechanics, his touch should translate to his jumper with additional reps.



Although he may not have monster upside given his body type and lack of elite explosiveness, Bradley is ahead of a lot of bigs his age from a skill perspective, and should be able to parlay that along with his strength and IQ into a very good college career. [Read Full Article]

