|Team: Xavier, Junior
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 11/05/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 35 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 21 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 37
|
High School: Park Tudor
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|215
|6' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5.5"
|215
|6' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Trevon Bluiett
|13
|33.8
|19.2
|6.3
|14.2
|44.6
|3.7
|6.8
|53.9
|2.6
|7.3
|35.8
|4.0
|5.1
|78.8
|0.5
|5.4
|5.8
|2.2
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
|2.2
|
Matt Kamalsky
The #37 recruit in his high school class according to the RSCI, Trevon Bluiett was a significant get for Xavier, as the most highly touted recruit to land on campus since Drew Lavender in 2005.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #54, ESPN: #41, Scout: #40, Rivals: #46
Strengths:
-Very good scoring instincts. Knows how to put the ball in the basket
-Efficient offensive player. 54% 2P%, 38% 3P% at Nike EYBL
-Makes extra pass. Smart, mature player. Solid feel for game
-Strong frame, can post-up a bit. Draws fouls backing opponents down
-Finishes through contact thanks to strong frame
Weaknesses
-Average athlete. Struggles to get by opponents due to underwhelming first step. Can he create his own shot against better competition?
-Low release on jump-shot. Flings ball at basket. Shots go in at a good rate, but against better defenses he might have trouble getting his shot off as effectively, particularly off the dribble
-Conditioning is fairly poor. Very stocky. Will need to tone his body and work hard to stay in shape
-Poor defender. Doesn't put much effort in. Limited lateral quickness
Outlook: Terrific scorer and a real all-around player at the high school level in the Austin Freeman mold. Lack of athleticism may hinder him somewhat against better competition and render him more one-dimensional if he doesn't improve his frame significantly. Will likely need to raise his release point. Has great instincts, knows how to play, but will need to address his shortcomings in a serious way to reach full potential.