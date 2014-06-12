|Team: Oregon, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 180 lbs
Bday: 02/14/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 45 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 23 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 24
|
High School: St. John Bosco
Hometown: Pasadena, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|189
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4.25"
|178
|6' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Tyler Dorsey
|13
|30.2
|13.5
|4.9
|10.7
|46.0
|2.9
|5.5
|53.5
|2.0
|5.2
|38.2
|1.6
|2.6
|61.8
|0.8
|2.5
|3.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.1
|1.5
|1.5
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good athlete. Operates at different speeds. Quick. Good first step. Can elevate a little around the basket
-Outstanding in transition
-Does a little bit of everything offensively
-Hit 52% of his 3-pointers on nearly 5 attempts per-40. Also 77% of free throws
-Has very good shooting mechanics. Was extremely reliable with feet set. Can also make shots off the dribble
-Almost never forced the issue. Made a real effort to be very unselfish. Made extra pass regularly
-Can read the floor and find the open man, particularly passing on the move
-Can create in one on one or pick and roll situations. Got to the free throw line at an outstanding clip (8.9 per-40)
-Competed on defense. Put huge effort in for the most part. Capable of moving feet and putting strong pressure on the defense when he's locked in. Averaged 3.2 steals per-40
-Rebounded exceptionally well for a guard (8 per-40). Even crashed the offensive glass with tenacity
Weaknesses:
-Physical profile is average for the shooting guard position he plays. Only around 180 pounds
-Sports a negative wingspan (6-3 ½), measured smaller than his height (6-4 ¼ in shoes)
-Struggled to finish around the basket. Lacks great strength or length, which makes it difficult for him to convert shots in traffic at times
-Awareness on defense leaves something to be desired at times. When he's playing at full intensity he's solid. But when he doesn't he really struggles.
Outlook: Had a tremendous tournament at the U19s. 25 points per-40, with outstanding efficiency (69% TS%). Looked like a completely different player than the one we saw in high school at times, particularly defensively. Accepted a compact role playing around 20 minutes per game, despite being by far the most productive player on his team. Made a real effort to fit in and play to his strengths. Was extremely successful. Named to the all-tournament first team. Certainly helped his stock going into his freshman year of college, and likely his basketball IQ as well.
An interview with Oregon-bound Greek national team guard Tyler Dorsey at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.