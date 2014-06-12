2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good athlete. Operates at different speeds. Quick. Good first step. Can elevate a little around the basket

-Outstanding in transition

-Does a little bit of everything offensively

-Hit 52% of his 3-pointers on nearly 5 attempts per-40. Also 77% of free throws

-Has very good shooting mechanics. Was extremely reliable with feet set. Can also make shots off the dribble

-Almost never forced the issue. Made a real effort to be very unselfish. Made extra pass regularly

-Can read the floor and find the open man, particularly passing on the move

-Can create in one on one or pick and roll situations. Got to the free throw line at an outstanding clip (8.9 per-40)

-Competed on defense. Put huge effort in for the most part. Capable of moving feet and putting strong pressure on the defense when he's locked in. Averaged 3.2 steals per-40

-Rebounded exceptionally well for a guard (8 per-40). Even crashed the offensive glass with tenacity



Weaknesses:

-Physical profile is average for the shooting guard position he plays. Only around 180 pounds

-Sports a negative wingspan (6-3 ½), measured smaller than his height (6-4 ¼ in shoes)

-Struggled to finish around the basket. Lacks great strength or length, which makes it difficult for him to convert shots in traffic at times

-Awareness on defense leaves something to be desired at times. When he's playing at full intensity he's solid. But when he doesn't he really struggles.



Outlook: Had a tremendous tournament at the U19s. 25 points per-40, with outstanding efficiency (69% TS%). Looked like a completely different player than the one we saw in high school at times, particularly defensively. Accepted a compact role playing around 20 minutes per game, despite being by far the most productive player on his team. Made a real effort to fit in and play to his strengths. Was extremely successful. Named to the all-tournament first team. Certainly helped his stock going into his freshman year of college, and likely his basketball IQ as well. [Read Full Article]

