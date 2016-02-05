|Team: Capo D'Orlando, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 04/14/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 37 in International 1997
|
High School:
Hometown: Belgrade, Serbia
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Italian
|Vojislav Stojanovic
|13
|24.5
|9.1
|3.6
|8.7
|41.6
|2.8
|5.5
|50.7
|0.8
|3.2
|26.2
|1.0
|1.7
|59.1
|0.7
|3.7
|4.4
|1.4
|1.2
|0.4
|1.4
|2.9
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Italian
|Vojislav Stojanovic
|13
|24.5
|9.1
|3.6
|8.7
|41.6
|2.8
|5.5
|50.7
|0.8
|3.2
|26.2
|1.0
|1.7
|59.1
|0.7
|3.7
|4.4
|1.4
|1.2
|0.4
|1.4
|2.9
|
Yanhao Zhao
|
Andrea La Torre
|
Vojislav Stojanovic
|
Andres Rico
|
Fahrudin Manjgafic
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Physically mature wing player. Can bulldoze his way through opponents
-Good ball-handler.
-Can play some pick and roll
-Pushes ball in transition. Always in attack mode
-Strong enough to play the power forward position, which he often does
-Can play with back to the basket a bit
-Has impressive court vision
-Can find the open man. Averaged 8.7 assists per-40 at U18s
-Excellent rebounder for a wing
-Plays with great intensity
-Has very good timing blocking shots and getting passing lanes
-Can make tough shots, just takes way too many of them
Weaknesses:
-Average athlete. Struggles to finish over length
-Game is based mostly on strength and aggressiveness. Relies heavily on overpowering weaker players. What will happen when everyone catches up physically?
-Struggles to play off the ball
-Has a tendency to over-dribble when he is utilized as a point forward
-Shot-selection is very poor
-Shooting mechanics don't inspire great confidence. Shoots a push shot
-Career 28% 3-point shooter, but takes a huge volume of attempts each game regardless
-Career 56% free throw shooter. How much potential does he have to improve his long-range stroke?
-Goes through huge swings or productivity or inefficiency. You never quite know what you're getting with him
-Gets roasted defensively due to lack of lateral quickness. At his best when playing power forward, but not big enough to do that at the highest levels
-Body language is poor at times. Very emotional and reactive
Outlook: Boom or bust guy who is extremely productive in the youth categories. Extremely strong and versatile. Had a triple double at the competition. Some concerns exist about how his game will translate to the senior categories due to the physical superiority he currently enjoys.