|Team: Florida St, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 208 lbs
Bday: 04/29/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: PG/SG
NBA: PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
|Rank 32 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 46 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 40
|
High School: Huntington Prep
Hometown: Scarborough, ON
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|202
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|202
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Xavier Rathan-Mayes
|14
|25.6
|10.9
|3.8
|7.9
|47.7
|2.5
|4.2
|59.3
|1.3
|3.7
|34.6
|2.1
|3.4
|60.4
|0.5
|3.1
|3.6
|4.6
|1.1
|0.1
|2.1
|1.9
|
The 40th ranked recruit by RSCI in 2013, Xavier Rathan-Mayes choose to follow in his father's footsteps and attend Florida State University. Unfortunately, he was ruled ineligible for his freshman season due to issues with his high school courses which put his collegiate career on hold.
After receiving a redshirt in his first year, Rathan-Mayes burst back onto the scene in 2014-15, becoming the ninth leading scorer in the ACC at 14.9 points per game, and earning a place on the ACC All-Freshman team. He scored points in bunches, including a 30 point outburst in the last four and a half minutes in a loss to Miami. A strong second season should put him strongly in draft conversations, as he has several skills that NBA teams will covet.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #23, Scout: #39, Rivals: #25, 24/7: #41
Strengths:
-Pure scorer
-Confident, prolific shooter with feet set or off the dribble
-Quick release and excellent shooting mechanics
-Deep deep range
-Creates separation very well from defender in the mid-range
-Solid frame. 6-5 wingspan
-Solid basketball IQ. Finds open man
-Majority of field goal attempts are 3-pointers, but made 40% in the EYBL
-Has a swagger about him. Never changes his face. Never looks rattled
-Some back to the basket ability.
Weaknesses:
-Only 6-2 ½ in shoes
-More of a shooting guard than a point guard
-Average athlete
-Will take some bad shots occasionally
-Needs to improve ball-handling/ability to score inside the paint
-Doesn't get to the free throw line
-Does not project as a great defender
Outlook:
Prolific shooter/scorer who should be able to contribute immediately at the college level. A little bit undersized as far as the NBA is concerned, but has tremendous scoring instincts and is not just a one-dimensional spot-up shooter.
Highlights: