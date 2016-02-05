|Team: China U-18, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 7' 0"
W: 250 lbs
Bday: 04/29/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 27 in International 1998
|
High School:
Hometown: Liaoning, China
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 11.5"
|250
|7' 0.5"
|9' 0.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|
Ferdinand Zylka
|
Moritz Sanders
|
Tanor Ngom
|
Jianiyou Taruike
|
Ziming Fan
Jonathan Givony
A surprise invite after a relatively poor showing at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Toronto just two months prior, Ziming Fan played a big role for the World Team on game day, but struggled badly throughout the week.
Fan has good size for a center at just a hair under 7'0 and 250 pounds, but has a mediocre 7'0 1/2 wingspan and limited athletic ability.
Height (w/ shoes): 6-11.5
Weight: 250
Wingspan: 7-0.5
Hand Length:: 8
Hand Width: 7.75
Standing Reach: : 9-0.5
Country: : China
Fan has terrific size and a mature frame for a young big man, but he lacks length, which limits him ability to make an impact inside at times.