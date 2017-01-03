 


Matchup Video: Ivan Rabb vs Lauri Markkanen
by: Mike Schmitz
January 3, 2017
Mike Schmitz analyzes the head to head matchup between Cal's Ivan Rabb and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, from an NBA Draft perspective.



The two highly touted big men saw a number of possessions matched up with each other, leading to some very interesting take-aways for the NBA scouts in attendance.

While Rabb may have gotten the upper hand in the boxscore with 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers on 7/13 shooting from the field in 31 minutes, it was Markkanen (13 points, 10 rebounds on 5/12 shooting from the field in 31 minutes) who came away with the win.

Ivan Rabb
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 215 lbs.
Birthday: 02/04/1997
19 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Bishop O'Dowd
Current Team: California , Sophomore
Positions:
Current: PF,
NBA: PF,
Possible: PF
Quick Stats:
15.2 Pts, 10.3 Rebs, 1.9 Asts


Lauri Markkanen
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 7' 0"
Weight: 225 lbs.
Birthday: 05/22/1997
19 Years Old
Teams:
High School: HBA
Current Team: Arizona , Freshman
Positions:
Current: PF,
NBA: PF,
Possible: PF
Quick Stats:
15.8 Pts, 7.3 Rebs, 1.3 Asts


