



Matchup Video: Ivan Rabb vs Lauri Markkanen by: Mike Schmitz January 3, 2017 Mike Schmitz analyzes the head to head matchup between Cal's Ivan Rabb and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, from an NBA Draft perspective.



The two highly touted big men saw a number of possessions matched up with each other, leading to some very interesting take-aways for the NBA scouts in attendance.



While Rabb may have gotten the upper hand in the boxscore with 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers on 7/13 shooting from the field in 31 minutes, it was Markkanen (13 points, 10 rebounds on 5/12 shooting from the field in 31 minutes) who came away with the win.



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress.

Feedback for this article may be sent to Mike.Schmitz2@gmail.com .







Ivan Rabb Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 215 lbs.

Birthday: 02/04/1997

19 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Bishop O'Dowd

Current Team: California , Sophomore

Positions:

Current: PF,

NBA: PF,

Possible: PF

Quick Stats:

15.2 Pts, 10.3 Rebs, 1.9 Asts





Lauri Markkanen Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 7' 0"

Weight: 225 lbs.

Birthday: 05/22/1997

19 Years Old

Teams:

High School: HBA

Current Team: Arizona , Freshman

Positions:

Current: PF,

NBA: PF,

Possible: PF

Quick Stats:

15.8 Pts, 7.3 Rebs, 1.3 Asts





