Mike Schmitz analyzes the head to head matchup between Cal's Ivan Rabb and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, from an NBA Draft perspective.
The two highly touted big men saw a number of possessions matched up with each other, leading to some very interesting take-aways for the NBA scouts in attendance.
While Rabb may have gotten the upper hand in the boxscore with 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers on 7/13 shooting from the field in 31 minutes, it was Markkanen (13 points, 10 rebounds on 5/12 shooting from the field in 31 minutes) who came away with the win.
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.