Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12, Part 3: Ivan Rabb Scouting Video September 3, 2015 #3 Ivan Rabb, Freshman, PF/C, Cal



Strengths:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Weaknesses:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. [Read Full Article]



2015 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 10, 2015 Ivan Rabb

Height (w/ shoes): 6-9.75

Height (w/o shoes): 6'8.75

Weight: 214.5

Wingspan: 7-2

Standing Reach: 9-0



Ivan Rabb has gotten stronger in the past few years, adding over 20 pounds to his frame. At the moment, he measures similarly to Perry Jones who stood 6'10.5 in shoes with a 7'2.5 wingspan and a 220-pound frame, but it seems that Rabb could conceivably still be getting bigger. Rabb has just average measurements for a NBA center, and will likely need to see some time at the power forward considering his body type, which means continuing to improve his skill-level and trying to maximize his athleticism. [Read Full Article]



High School Class of 2015 Scouting Reports September 6, 2013 US Presswire



Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #4, ESPN: #1, Scout: #3, Rivals: #3



Strengths:

-Terrific frame for a 16 year old

-6-9 in shoes with a 7-1 wingspan

-Very good athlete

-Fantastic rebounder on both ends of the floor. Averaged 16.3 rebounds per-40 in 18 Nike EYBL games this season

-Very good finisher around the basket. Quick off his feet. Good second bounce. Dunks everything

-Gets to the line at a very good rate

-Soft touch around the basket

-Some budding post moves and ball-handling ability

-Good timing as a shot-blocker. 4.3 blocks per-40 at the EYBL



Weaknesses

-Still raw offensively

-Has a great frame but still a long ways away from filling out (expected considering his age)

-Doesn't have the strength to establish himself with his back to the basket

-Very left hand dominant with his finishes. Must continue to work on off-hand

-Very poor free throw shooter. 53% from free throw line at EYBL



Outlook: Young, developing big man with significant upside. Still in a very early stage but shows a lot of intriguing attributes to go along with a terrific physical profile. [Read Full Article]

247: #4, ESPN: #1, Scout: #3, Rivals: #3-Terrific frame for a 16 year old-6-9 in shoes with a 7-1 wingspan-Very good athlete-Fantastic rebounder on both ends of the floor. Averaged 16.3 rebounds per-40 in 18 Nike EYBL games this season-Very good finisher around the basket. Quick off his feet. Good second bounce. Dunks everything-Gets to the line at a very good rate-Soft touch around the basket-Some budding post moves and ball-handling ability-Good timing as a shot-blocker. 4.3 blocks per-40 at the EYBL-Still raw offensively-Has a great frame but still a long ways away from filling out (expected considering his age)-Doesn't have the strength to establish himself with his back to the basket-Very left hand dominant with his finishes. Must continue to work on off-hand-Very poor free throw shooter. 53% from free throw line at EYBLYoung, developing big man with significant upside. Still in a very early stage but shows a lot of intriguing attributes to go along with a terrific physical profile.