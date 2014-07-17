|Team: California, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 02/04/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Pick: 11 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 11 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 2 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 3 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 8
|
High School: Bishop O'Dowd
Hometown: Oakland, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 8.75"
|6' 9.75"
|215
|7' 2"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 9.5"
|212
|7' 1.5"
|9' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 10"
|209
|7' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 8"
|6' 9"
|202
|7' 1"
|9' 1.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 9.5"
|206
|7' 2"
|9' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 10"
|198
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 8"
|6' 9.25"
|193
|7' 1"
|9' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 9.5"
|193
|7' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Ivan Rabb
|10
|30.6
|14.6
|5.3
|9.6
|55.2
|5.3
|9.5
|55.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|4.0
|6.6
|60.6
|2.0
|7.2
|9.2
|1.6
|0.4
|1.0
|2.3
|3.4
|
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Pac-12 with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Cal's Ivan Rabb.
Analyzing how Cal's Ivan Rabb and Washington's Marquese Chriss fared in their head to head matchup in Seattle this past week.
While both Rabb and Chriss are secondary offensive options for their teams, who spend most of their time at the power forward position, they are completely different players. Their coaches used very different strategies throughout the night to counter their strengths and weaknesses, and they weren't always guarding each other or involved in plays their counterpart made.
We only looked at possessions where the two were directly matched up head to head.
#3 Ivan Rabb, Freshman, PF/C, Cal
Strengths:
Weaknesses:
Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Ivan Rabb
Height (w/ shoes): 6-9.75
Height (w/o shoes): 6'8.75
Weight: 214.5
Wingspan: 7-2
Standing Reach: 9-0
Ivan Rabb has gotten stronger in the past few years, adding over 20 pounds to his frame. At the moment, he measures similarly to Perry Jones who stood 6'10.5 in shoes with a 7'2.5 wingspan and a 220-pound frame, but it seems that Rabb could conceivably still be getting bigger. Rabb has just average measurements for a NBA center, and will likely need to see some time at the power forward considering his body type, which means continuing to improve his skill-level and trying to maximize his athleticism.
A very candid interview with committed Ivan Rabb of Team USA at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit, with a particular focus on his recruiting situation.
|US Presswire