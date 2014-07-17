Ivan Rabb
Team: California, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 10"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 02/04/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Pick: 11 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 11 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 2 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 3 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 8
 High School: Bishop O'Dowd
Hometown: Oakland, CA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Hoop Summit6' 8.75"6' 9.75"2157' 2"9' 0"NANANA
2014USA BasketballNA6' 9.5"2127' 1.5"9' 1"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 10"2097' 1"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 8"6' 9"2027' 1"9' 1.25"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 9.5"2067' 2"9' 1.5"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 10"1986' 11.5"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 8"6' 9.25"1937' 1"9' 1"NANANA
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 9.5"1937' 0"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Hoop Summit6' 8.75"6' 9.75"2157' 2"9' 0"NANANA
2014USA BasketballNA6' 9.5"2127' 1.5"9' 1"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 10"2097' 1"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 8"6' 9"2027' 1"9' 1.25"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 9.5"2067' 2"9' 1.5"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 10"1986' 11.5"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 8"6' 9.25"1937' 1"9' 1"NANANA
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 9.5"1937' 0"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAIvan Rabb1030.614.65.39.655.25.39.555.80.00.10.04.06.660.62.07.29.21.60.41.02.33.4
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAIvan Rabb1030.614.65.39.655.25.39.555.80.00.10.04.06.660.62.07.29.21.60.41.02.33.4

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Mock Draft History  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 OG Anunoby 
 De'Aaron Fox 
 Ivan Rabb 
 Frank Ntilikina 
 Harry Giles 
Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12, Part 3: Ivan Rabb Scouting Video
September 14, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Pac-12 with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Cal's Ivan Rabb.

More DX Conference Previews
-The Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East
Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Pac-12
(#1) Markelle Fultz
(#2) Lauri Markkanen

(#3) Ivan Rabb, 6'11, Sophomore, PF/C, California

Strengths


Weaknesses


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
Ivan Rabb vs Marquese Chriss Matchup Video Breakdown
February 22, 2016

Analyzing how Cal's Ivan Rabb and Washington's Marquese Chriss fared in their head to head matchup in Seattle this past week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


While both Rabb and Chriss are secondary offensive options for their teams, who spend most of their time at the power forward position, they are completely different players. Their coaches used very different strategies throughout the night to counter their strengths and weaknesses, and they weren't always guarding each other or involved in plays their counterpart made.

We only looked at possessions where the two were directly matched up head to head.
More DX 2015-2016 Season Video Breakdowns
-Brandon Ingram vs Brice Johnson Video Breakdown
-The Evolution of Buddy Hield
-Isaia Cordinier Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-Brandon Ingram vs Louisville Video Breakdown
-Malik Beasley Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-Dorian Finney Smith Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-How Ben Simmons Compares to Past NBA Prospects
-The Evolution of Kristaps Porzingis
-Prince Ibeh vs Kansas Video Breakdown
-Ante Zizic Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-Wade Baldwin vs Kentucky Video Breakdown
-Gary Payton II vs Kansas Video Breakdown
-Damian Jones vs Jameel Warney Head to Head Matchup Analysis
-Juan Hernangomez Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-Malik Newman vs Kentucky Video Analysis
-Ben Simmons vs Kentucky Video Analysis
-Buddy Hield's 46 point Explosion vs Kansas
-Kay Felder Strengths and Weaknesses Breakdown
-Tyler Ulis vs Louisville Video Analysis
-Pascal Siakam vs Baylor Video Analysis
-Ben Simmons vs Henry Ellenson Head to Head Matchup Analysis
-Karl-Anthony Towns vs Kristaps Porzingis Head to Head Matchup Analysis
-D'Angelo Russell vs Emmanuel Mudiay Head to Head Matchup Analysis

[Read Full Article]
Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12, Part 3: Ivan Rabb Scouting Video
September 3, 2015

#3 Ivan Rabb, Freshman, PF/C, Cal

Strengths:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Weaknesses:



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
2015 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements
April 10, 2015

Ivan Rabb
Height (w/ shoes): 6-9.75
Height (w/o shoes): 6'8.75
Weight: 214.5
Wingspan: 7-2
Standing Reach: 9-0

Ivan Rabb has gotten stronger in the past few years, adding over 20 pounds to his frame. At the moment, he measures similarly to Perry Jones who stood 6'10.5 in shoes with a 7'2.5 wingspan and a 220-pound frame, but it seems that Rabb could conceivably still be getting bigger. Rabb has just average measurements for a NBA center, and will likely need to see some time at the power forward considering his body type, which means continuing to improve his skill-level and trying to maximize his athleticism.

[Read Full Article]
2015 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Ivan Rabb
April 10, 2015

A very candid interview with committed Ivan Rabb of Team USA at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit, with a particular focus on his recruiting situation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


More DX Nike Hoop Summit Coverage
-Nike Hoop Summit Shooting Drills: Skal Labissiere
-Nike Hoop Summit Shooting Drills: Tai Wynyard
-Team USA Scrimmage One Recap
-Cheick Diallo Interview
-Tai Wynyard Interview
-One on One Drills: Skal Labissiere vs Thon Maker
-Federico Mussini Interview
-2015 Nike Hoop Summit: International Practice: Day Three
-USA Practice Day One
-Skal Labissiere Interview
-Ben Simmons Interview
-International Practice Recap Days One and Two
-World Select Team Measurements and Analysis
-2015 Nike Hoop Summit International Roster Breakdown

[Read Full Article]
Ben Simmons vs Ivan Rabb Video Analysis
December 18, 2014

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


More Situational Videos from Mike Schmitz

-Jahlil Okafor vs Frank Kaminsky Head to Head Matchup Video Analysis
-Myles Turner vs Kentucky's NBA Frontcourt Video Analysis
-Kristaps Porzingis vs Barcelona Video Analysis
Take a look at our video section for a compilation of all the videos we've produced this year.

[Read Full Article]
High School Class of 2015 Scouting Reports
September 6, 2013

US Presswire


Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #4, ESPN: #1, Scout: #3, Rivals: #3

Strengths:
-Terrific frame for a 16 year old
-6-9 in shoes with a 7-1 wingspan
-Very good athlete
-Fantastic rebounder on both ends of the floor. Averaged 16.3 rebounds per-40 in 18 Nike EYBL games this season
-Very good finisher around the basket. Quick off his feet. Good second bounce. Dunks everything
-Gets to the line at a very good rate
-Soft touch around the basket
-Some budding post moves and ball-handling ability
-Good timing as a shot-blocker. 4.3 blocks per-40 at the EYBL

Weaknesses
-Still raw offensively
-Has a great frame but still a long ways away from filling out (expected considering his age)
-Doesn't have the strength to establish himself with his back to the basket
-Very left hand dominant with his finishes. Must continue to work on off-hand
-Very poor free throw shooter. 53% from free throw line at EYBL

Outlook: Young, developing big man with significant upside. Still in a very early stage but shows a lot of intriguing attributes to go along with a terrific physical profile.

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Houston Hoops (De'Aaron Fox Jarred Vanderbilt) vs Oakland Soldiers (Ivan Rabb Stephen Zimmerman) up now. So much talent at the Peach Jam.
2014-07-17 10:38:34
DraftExpress: High School Class of 2015 Scouting Reports http://t.co/lnFR0F5k0t - Malik Newman Ivan Rabb Stephen Zimmerman Elijah Thomas and more
2013-09-06 17:54:12
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.