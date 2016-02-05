Matchup Video: Miles Bridges vs Lauri Markkanen December 12, 2016 Ryan Thomson analyzes the head to head matchup between Michigan State's Miles Bridges and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, from an NBA Draft perspective.



The two highly touted freshmen saw a number of possessions matched up with each other, leading to some very interesting take-aways for the NBA scouts in attendance.



While Bridges may have gotten the upper hand in the boxscore with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 turnovers on 9/19 shooting from the field in 37 minutes, it was Markkanen (13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 turnover on 4/9 shooting from the field in 34 minutes) who came away with the win in the final seconds of the game. [Read Full Article]

Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12 Part 2: Lauri Markkanen Scouting Video September 13, 2016 Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Pac-12 with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Arizona's Lauri Markkanen.

-The Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Pac-12

(#1) Markelle Fultz



(#2) Lauri Markkanen, 7'0, Freshman, Power Forward, Arizona



Strengths

Weaknesses

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section . He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 FIBA U20 European Championship July 27, 2016 #1) Lauri Markkanen, 7'0, Power Forward, 19.1 years old, Finland





EWA: 2.8

PER: 41.6

TS%: 62.7%

24.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 13-33 3P%, 45-54 FT%, 50.4 FG%



Highly touted international prospect, and University of Arizona commit Lauri Markkanen once again thrived individually on the FIBA scene. His team finished a disappointing 15th out of 16 teams in a tournament taking place in their home country, which saw them relegated to the B Division next year, but Markkanen continued to impress, leading the tournament in scoring, as well as posting the third highest PER in the tournament's history, behind the likes of Tony Parker and Nikola Mirotic.



Now standing 7-feet tall, and still only 19 years old, Markkanen already has serious stretch-4 capabilities, looking at ease shooting the ball from deep, coming off screens, out of pick and pop situations, and off the dribble. Markkanen is very mobile for a 7-footer, and has a quick first step that he uses to attack closeouts on the perimeter. He has some straight line drive ball handling abilities, and although he has just average length, he uses his size efficiently to create space and finish over smaller defenders who have a hard time contesting his release.



On the defensive end of the floor Markkanen competes, and shows nice mobility on perimeter switches, not looking out of place, moving his feet and trying to stay in front of quicker forwards and even guards. He'll need to continue to add strength so he can handle physicality in the paint at the college and higher professional levels. At just 19 years old, Markkanen already has four years of pro and FIBA experience under his belt, and he will make the jump to the Pac-12 next season where he is slated to have a key role for Sean Miller and the Arizona Wildcats. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit International Roster Breakdown March 24, 2016 Already committed to Arizona, Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen is yet another big man with the ability to score inside and out. He is technically eligible to declare for the 2016 NBA Draft, but will likely prefer to wait at least a year or two as the level of competition he's faced in recent years in the Finnish second Division would make that an arduous jump. He's averaging 21.6 points this season to rank as the league's second leading scorer guiding HBA-Marsky, comprised entirely of young domestic talent, to a 12-15 record. Markkanen wowed scouts (and us) with his polished skill-level at the U18 European Championship in Greece last summer averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over 29 minutes per game. He is a very good outside shooter, but is far from one-dimensional, also showing the ability to handle the ball, score around the basket, and also play competitive defense. [Read Full Article]

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards August 6, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Great size for a power forward at 6-11. Big enough to play some center in smaller “stretchy” lineups

-Very nice frame that is continuously filling out. Solid upper body

-Fluid athlete. Moves well. Can play above the rim

-Terrific shooter. Made 41% of 3-point attempts at U18s. Career 41% 3-point shooter in 26 FIBA competition games

-Excellent mechanics on jumper with a quick release

-Very reliable shooter with feet set

-Can come off screens even

-Excellent first step. Can attack closeouts with long strides for impressive straight-line drives and finishes

-Gets to the free throw line at a great rate (8.1 times per-40 at U18s)

-Will grab a rebound and handle ball in open floor

-Can score inside the post with nice footwork and soft touch. Has a jump-hook with either hand

-Highly efficient and unselfish team player.

-Fundamentally sound with a high basketball IQ

-Competitive on defense. Team switched on every pick and roll and he did not look out of place on perimeter. Very nice mobility. Steps out onto smaller players and moves feet. Doesn't get abused

-Gets in passing lanes. 2.6 steals per-40 at U18s. Career 2.5





Weaknesses:

-Possesses just an average wingspan relative to his height

-Not a great rebounder on either end of the floor (8.7 per-40 at U18s, career 9.3)

-Doesn't block shots. Only 1.2 blocks per-40 at this competition. Career 0.9

-Can continue to improve his back to the basket game to allow him to post up smaller power forwards. Will likely come with added strength and maturity

-Struggles holding his ground inside the paint at times. Lower body strength still a work in progress.

-Lacks a degree of physicality when stronger players try and back him down

-Bites on pump-fakes

-As prolific as he was offensively, team maybe could have benefited from him being a little more selfish. Tends to play passively and blend in at times. Doesn't quite realize how good he is at this stage? May not be as much of an issue playing with better players



Outlook: Big, skilled power forward on the NCAA track. Picking between Arizona, Utah and North Carolina. Had an outstanding tournament, helping a very weak team avoid relegation, while averaging 25 points per-40 minutes on an outrageous 65% TS%. Can do a little bit of everything offensively. Ideal stretch 4 man. Shows some potential defensively as well. Could stand to get a little tougher, meaner and more aggressive as he continues to mature. [Read Full Article]

Lauri Markkanen 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship Interview July 25, 2015 An interview with 6-11 Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen at the 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece.



