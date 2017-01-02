



Matchup Video: Jonah Bolden vs Mega Leks by: Bogdan Karaicic January 2, 2017 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Jonah Bolden's 14-point, 10-rebound, 4-block, 3-steal, 3-assist performance against Mega Leks in the Adriatic League.



The 21-year old Australian power forward decided to leave UCLA this past summer in order to pursue professional basketball aspirations in Europe, and has had some very strong outings over the past six weeks or so after a quiet start. He is NBA Draft-eligible this spring, and is likely to draw quite a few looks from NBA teams if he continues to perform like this over the next few months.



On the season, Bolden is averaging a solid 10 points and 6 rebounds per game in 23 minutes of action, shooting 38% for 3.



