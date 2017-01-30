 


Sekou Doumbouya vs Lille Matchup Video
by: Bogdan Karaicic
January 30, 2017
Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Sekou Doumbouya's 21-point performance against Lille in the French second division (Pro B). He saw significant time being matched up with former NBA player DeQuan Jones (University of Miami) in this particular outing.

Doumbouya just turned 16 years old last month, but is nevertheless holding his own in a professional league against grown men. He's been on an especially impressive run the past two games, scoring 37 points in a span of 56 minutes, shooting 15/26 from the field (5/6 3P). He is considered by many to be arguably the top prospect in European basketball along with Real Madrid's Luka Doncic.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.
 

Feedback for this article may be sent to bogdan@draftexpress.com .

 

Sekou Doumbouya
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 9"
Weight: 210 lbs.
Birthday: 12/23/2000
16 Years Old
Teams:
High School:
Current Team: Poitiers , International
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF/PF
Quick Stats:
5.8 Pts, 2.8 Rebs, 0.7 Asts


DeQuan Jones
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 212 lbs.
Birthday: 06/20/1990
26 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Wheeler
Previous Team: Lille , PRO
Drafted: Undrafted in Draft
Positions:
Current: SF,
NBA: SG/SF,
Possible: SG/SF
Quick Stats:
18.2 Pts, 5.2 Rebs, 1.8 Asts


