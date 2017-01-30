Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Sekou Doumbouya's 21-point performance against Lille in the French second division (Pro B). He saw significant time being matched up with former NBA player DeQuan Jones (University of Miami) in this particular outing.
Doumbouya just turned 16 years old last month, but is nevertheless holding his own in a professional league against grown men. He's been on an especially impressive run the past two games, scoring 37 points in a span of 56 minutes, shooting 15/26 from the field (5/6 3P). He is considered by many to be arguably the top prospect in European basketball along with Real Madrid's Luka Doncic.
Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.