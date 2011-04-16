|Team: Bamberg, International
H: 6' 3"
W: 186 lbs
Bday: 02/21/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 45 in International 1995
|Agent: Aleksandar Raskovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Postojna, Slovenia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|186
|6' 4"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|26.5
|32.5
|
Aleksej Nikolic, 6-2, Point Guard, KK Spars, Bosnia, 1995
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Solid size for a PG. Strong frame
-Solid athlete
-Good ball-handler. Effective in transition. Can play pick and roll
-Unselfish player. Passes ahead in transition. Distributes to teammates
-Can shoot the ball from outside. 40% 3-point shooter at NIJT
-Competitive player. Puts a good effort in on defense. Rebounds well
Weaknesses:
-Still developing as a playmaker. 1/1 assist to turnover ratio at NIJT
Outlook: Solid all-around point guard who shows good potential in a variety of different areas. Upside is limited as he doesn't appear to have off the charts athleticism, creativity or scoring instincts. Should develop into a solid European point guard with added experience and coaching.
Jonathan Givony
Though he didn't stand out in practices leading up to the game, Slovenian point guard Aleksej Nikolic emerged as one of the better players at the Jordan Classic, scoring 12 points while dishing out four assists.
Nikolic is not a particularly impressive prospect from a physical standpoint, standing 6-0 (at best) with an underdeveloped frame and average athleticism. He is a smart and crafty player, though. He shows a nice shooting stroke from the outside as well as the ability to create shots fluidly for both himself and others, like a true point guard should.
He plays with confidence and is not afraid to make scrappy plays, showing plenty of emotion and maturity for a player his age. His long-term upside is limited due to his average physical tools (particularly on the defensive end), but he looks like a good prospect for European basketball based on what we saw in Charlotte.