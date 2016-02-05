Ayberk Olmaz
Team: Istanbul BSB, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 06/08/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PF/C
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 14 in International 1996
Agent: Caglar Coskun
 High School:
Hometown: Edirne, Turkey

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Centers
July 18, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Good physical profile. Huge shoulders.
-Long wingspan
-Very mobile
-Covers a lot of ground defensively
-Shows some timing as a shot-blocker
-Solid offensive rebounder
-Has decent touch around the basket

Weaknesses:
-Limited offensive player.
-Not an aggressive finisher around the basket. Settles for soft floaters instead of using athleticism inside the paint
-Lacks a degree of toughness and intensity
-Doesn't have any post moves
-Ugly shooting stroke
-Gets posted up inside and doesn't always show enough fight
-Feel for game is average. Little bit of a space cadet

Outlook: Talented, but underachieving big man who hasn't shown much improvement in the last year or two. Has excellent tools with his solid size, big frame and ability to cover ground effortlessly. Has some moments where he looks impressive, but struggles to string together effective plays on both ends of the floor consistently. Does not have a great reputation off the court in Turkey. Still has time to figure things out and reach his potential, but hasn't made great strides as of late.

2014 Albert Schweitzer Tournament - Elite Prospects
May 13, 2014

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Great body
-Long arms
-Big hands
-Good athlete
-Can finish around the rim impressively off two feet
-Can make a mid-range jumper. Will attempt an occasional 3-pointer
-Nice touch

Weaknesses:
-Underdeveloped physically
-Little bit soft with back to the basket
-Raw, not aggressive
-Struggled to play as a backup

Outlook: Came in with significant hype after a very strong showing at the NIJT L'Hospitalet in February, but only played 13 minutes per game in Germany. Looks very young and in an early stage of his development physically. Started playing basketball late reportedly. Struggled with his role and did not look particularly happy with his lack of playing time, which prevented him from being overly effective when he was in the game.

