|Team: LSU, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 05/01/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 44 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 15 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 50
|
High School: Madison Prep
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Official College Team
|6' 4"
|6' 5"
|185
|6' 8.26"
|8' 5.5"
|8.9
|37.0
|44.5
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 4"
|NA
|162
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Brandon Sampson
|12
|29.1
|12.1
|4.3
|8.4
|51.5
|2.9
|4.3
|68.6
|1.4
|4.2
|34.0
|2.0
|2.8
|70.6
|0.8
|2.3
|3.1
|0.9
|1.0
|0.8
|1.4
|2.0
|
Josh Riddell
The 50th ranked RSCI recruit in the 2015 class, Brandon Sampson got off to a good start, but overall struggled to make his mark on a disappointing LSU team. Beginning the year as a starter, due to injuries, he saw his minutes slip to just seven per game in SEC play. With the roster turnover the team has experienced, most notably Ben Simmons and Tim Quarterman, Sampson is hoping to parlay the intriguing sparks he flashed as a freshman to a breakout sophomore season as a sophomore, as the team will need to rely more heavily upon him as an offensive focal point.
Brandon Sampson is an athletic freak in his own right according to the LSU testing numbers, with a 44 ½ inch running vertical leap that ranks among the best jumps ever in our database.
Sampson measured 6'5 in shoes, which is slightly lower than he did two years ago at the Nike Elite 100 (whose numbers have not proven to be particularly reliable historically), but he's gained 23 pounds in the past two and a half years, now up to a much more solid 185. His 6'8 ¼ wingspan is a little longer than previously thought, and fairly solid, albeit not overwhelming, for a shooting guard.