|Team: Oregon, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 01/22/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF/PF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Pick: 54 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 72 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 10 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 12 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
|
High School: Findlay Prep
Hometown: Mississauga, ON
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 6"
|224
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Dillon Brooks
|10
|22.2
|12.9
|4.6
|10.6
|43.4
|3.7
|7.7
|48.1
|0.9
|2.9
|31.0
|2.8
|4.1
|68.3
|1.1
|1.8
|2.9
|3.2
|1.2
|0.3
|2.7
|2.7
|
Matt Kamalsky
Held out of action much of this summer after undergoing foot surgery in July, and expected to miss at least the start of the season, Dillon Brooks' junior year will be a trying one as he attempts to jump back into the mix for the Ducks mid-season. Coming off an impressive sophomore year that saw him guide Oregon to the Elite Eight and earn a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference first team, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, Brooks figured to be one of the most productive, versatile players on the west coast. After flirting with the NBA Draft last spring, it will be interesting to see what kind of strides the talented Canadian can make over an abridged 2016-2017 campaign.
Oregon will need another big outing from sophomore Dillon Brooks, who carried them in key moments in the Round of 32 against St. Joe's when their offense broke down. The Canadian small forward and Pac-12 leading scorer is one of the most versatile offensive players in the country, capable of making 3-pointers, scoring with his back to the basket, and creating his own shot from the perimeter. His short wingspan and average athleticism will likely always render him a second round prospect, but he has a lot to gain with a strong outing on this platform. He's rumored to be heavily leaning towards entering this year's draft.[Read Full Article]
An interview with Canadian wing Dillon Brooks at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good size for a small forward. Strong frame
-Extremely aggressive offensive player. Led the tournament in usage rate
-Has excellent scoring instincts. Averaged 30 points per-40 minutes pace adjusted at the U19s. Last summer averaged 40 points per-40.
-Can score in a variety of ways. Pushes the ball in transition. Can post up
-Can create his own shot. Plays some pick and roll as the ball-handler from the power forward position, which is very difficult for opposing teams to defend. Can score in isolation situations
-Gets to the free throw line at a tremendous rate (over 11 per-40 at U19s)
-Capable shooter, both with feet set and off the dribble. Hit 35% of 3-pointers as a college freshman. 82% of his free throw attempts
-Hits off the dribble 3-pointers
-Strong rebounder. Averaged just under 10 rebounds per-40. Allows him to see some minutes at the power forward spot without hurting his team on the glass
Weaknesses:
-Good not great athlete
-Somewhat stuck between the small forward and power forward positions, particularly defensively
-Streak shooter. Hit just 21% of his 3-pointers at the U19s in Crete on a decent number of attempts. Shot-selection is often the culprit, but tends to elevate too high on his pull-ups at times, giving him a varying release point.
-Average finisher around the basket. Lack of length and average explosiveness make it difficult for him to convert in traffic, especially with his often extremely aggressive shot-selection
-Decision making is poor. Tends to force the issue. Calls his own number too often. Passes up wide open shooters to settle for tough shots instead.
-Averaged an outrageous 8.5 turnovers per-40 minutes (5.1 last summer). Really hurt his team
-Indifferent defender. Doesn't get into a real stance. Lacks length and lateral quickness, which combined with his average fundamentals make him very ineffective here. Can get some stops when he locks in.
Outlook: Tremendously aggressive scorer who was somewhat of a one-man show at times for Canada. Relishes the opportunity to be a go-to guy, sometimes at the expense of his team's ball-movement. Very gifted offensive player who was very effective as a freshman in the Pac-12 in a more moderated role. Will be very interesting to see how he performs in an expanded role as a sophomore at Oregon now that Joseph Young is off to the NBA. Has obvious talent, but needs to improve his role-player potential to find a niche in the NBA, including becoming a more consistent outside shooter, and defending the perimeter.