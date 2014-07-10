

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 6" 224 6' 4.5" NA NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 6" 224 6' 4.5" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Dillon Brooks 10 22.2 12.9 4.6 10.6 43.4 3.7 7.7 48.1 0.9 2.9 31.0 2.8 4.1 68.3 1.1 1.8 2.9 3.2 1.2 0.3 2.7 2.7 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Dillon Brooks 10 22.2 12.9 4.6 10.6 43.4 3.7 7.7 48.1 0.9 2.9 31.0 2.8 4.1 68.3 1.1 1.8 2.9 3.2 1.2 0.3 2.7 2.7

Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12, Part Seven: Prospects 11-15 September 18, 2016 Matt Kamalsky



Held out of action much of this summer after undergoing foot surgery in July, and expected to miss at least the start of the season, Dillon Brooks' junior year will be a trying one as he attempts to jump back into the mix for the Ducks mid-season. Coming off an impressive sophomore year that saw him guide Oregon to the Elite Eight and earn a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference first team, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, Brooks figured to be one of the most productive, versatile players on the west coast. After flirting with the NBA Draft last spring, it will be interesting to see what kind of strides the talented Canadian can make over an abridged 2016-2017 campaign.



Standing 6'7 with a poor wingspan, but a strong frame, Brooks has some limitations physically that are preventing him from being considered a more highly touted NBA prospect, especially considering how good of a basketball player he is. He's a good, but not great athlete compared to the freakish physical specimens that tends to roam the wings in the NBA, and lacks great size for the power forward spot, which is the position he plays most frequently for the Ducks.



Besides his lackluster physical tools, there is a lot to like about what Brooks brings to the table, particularly on the offensive end, where his aggressiveness and versatility really shined in Dana Altman's system. A capable set shooter who can also push the ball in transition, find the open man, and create a bit one-on-one from the post and perimeter, Brooks can impact the game in a variety of ways offensively. Leading the Ducks in points and assists last year, it will be interesting to see how the team fares in his absence as the confident forward carried the shot-creating load for key stretches last season.



Considering his athletic limitations, Brooks' jump-shot will likely play a key role in any success he's able to find at the NBA level. Shooting the ball with fairly reliable mechanics that he opts to short-arm at times, Brooks doesn't have the smoothest release as he guides the ball a bit. However, he's never short on confidence, making timely shots both off the catch and off the dribble last season. A 34% shooter from beyond the arc, he has room to improve his consistency, but his 43% shooting on unguarded catch and shoot jump shots and 41% shooting on pull-ups in the half court a year ago leave room for optimism. The challenge for Brooks has been his bold shot selection and the streaky results they've produced in NCAA and FIBA play. Forcing up some questionable, off-balance shots, particularly from the mid-range, his aggressiveness sometimes plays against him.



When Brooks' shot is falling, he can be a dangerous scorer at the college level, and though he can be a bit quiet in the scoring column when it is not, he flashes the ability to score in other ways too. Very comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking off the bounce, Brooks uses his excellent timing to his advantage against slower fours getting to the rim with convincing shot fakes, crafty changes of speed and direction, and a real knack for attacking closeouts.



Possessing impressive instincts as a slasher, Brooks isn't a very explosive leaper, but can play above the rim when he has space to gather, and shot a strong 60% around the rim in the half court last season according to Synergy Sports Technology thanks to his combination of strength and creativity. That same assertiveness and touch translates nicely to isolation situations in the post and away from the rim at times. He's also adept and drawing contact and can score in bunches shooting strong percentage from the line.



Brooks is a bit of a mixed bag as a passer. His ability to create for others from the forward spot is certainly of value to the Ducks who really spaced the floor well last year, but much like his approach to scoring the ball, he can try to do a bit too much at times. Posting an even assist-to-turnover ratio in the half court last season, he tends to be wild, expose the ball when he penetrates, and drive into brick walls at times. Despite those shortcomings, he can be one of the most productive offensive players in the country when he's rolling thanks to his scoring instincts and knack for getting others involved.



Though the 20-year-old forward has some things to smooth out on the offensive end, he has far more maturing to do defensively. His lateral quickness has improved a bit, but still isn't great. It doesn't help matters that he doesn't play with the greatest sense of urgency and gets lost off the ball at times. Playing in a zone-heavy system, Brooks' deficiencies are masked at times. Even so, it is difficult to see him being much more than an average defender at the next level considering his poor physical tools, particularly his short wingspan, but he could help his cause in the eyes of scouts if he maximized his frame and took a little more pride on that end of the floor.



One of the most versatile players in college basketball, Dillon Brooks is a fiery competitor who ticks a number of boxes as a role-player for the next level. If he can become a little more efficient offensively and use his competitiveness and basketball IQ more effectively on the defensive end, he certainly could hear his name called on draft night in 2017 or 2018. [Read Full Article]

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 NBA Draft Prospect TV Schedule: Thursday March 23, 2016 Oregon will need another big outing from sophomore Dillon Brooks, who carried them in key moments in the Round of 32 against St. Joe's when their offense broke down. The Canadian small forward and Pac-12 leading scorer is one of the most versatile offensive players in the country, capable of making 3-pointers, scoring with his back to the basket, and creating his own shot from the perimeter. His short wingspan and average athleticism will likely always render him a second round prospect, but he has a lot to gain with a strong outing on this platform. He's rumored to be heavily leaning towards entering this year's draft.

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards July 9, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a small forward. Strong frame

-Extremely aggressive offensive player. Led the tournament in usage rate

-Has excellent scoring instincts. Averaged 30 points per-40 minutes pace adjusted at the U19s. Last summer averaged 40 points per-40.

-Can score in a variety of ways. Pushes the ball in transition. Can post up

-Can create his own shot. Plays some pick and roll as the ball-handler from the power forward position, which is very difficult for opposing teams to defend. Can score in isolation situations

-Gets to the free throw line at a tremendous rate (over 11 per-40 at U19s)

-Capable shooter, both with feet set and off the dribble. Hit 35% of 3-pointers as a college freshman. 82% of his free throw attempts

-Hits off the dribble 3-pointers

-Strong rebounder. Averaged just under 10 rebounds per-40. Allows him to see some minutes at the power forward spot without hurting his team on the glass



Weaknesses:

-Good not great athlete

-Somewhat stuck between the small forward and power forward positions, particularly defensively

-Streak shooter. Hit just 21% of his 3-pointers at the U19s in Crete on a decent number of attempts. Shot-selection is often the culprit, but tends to elevate too high on his pull-ups at times, giving him a varying release point.

-Average finisher around the basket. Lack of length and average explosiveness make it difficult for him to convert in traffic, especially with his often extremely aggressive shot-selection

-Decision making is poor. Tends to force the issue. Calls his own number too often. Passes up wide open shooters to settle for tough shots instead.

-Averaged an outrageous 8.5 turnovers per-40 minutes (5.1 last summer). Really hurt his team

-Indifferent defender. Doesn't get into a real stance. Lacks length and lateral quickness, which combined with his average fundamentals make him very ineffective here. Can get some stops when he locks in.



Outlook: Tremendously aggressive scorer who was somewhat of a one-man show at times for Canada. Relishes the opportunity to be a go-to guy, sometimes at the expense of his team's ball-movement. Very gifted offensive player who was very effective as a freshman in the Pac-12 in a more moderated role. Will be very interesting to see how he performs in an expanded role as a sophomore at Oregon now that Joseph Young is off to the NBA. Has obvious talent, but needs to improve his role-player potential to find a niche in the NBA, including becoming a more consistent outside shooter, and defending the perimeter. [Read Full Article]

