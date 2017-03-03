Jonathan Givony

@DraftExpress

Eric Mika, 6'9, Center, Lone Peak, 2013

Committed to: BYU



Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: 76, Rivals: 72, Scout: 71



Strengths:

-Good size

-Excellent frame. Very developed upper and lower body

-Solid length

-Very good athlete. Runs floor well. Plays above the rim with ease

-Can make a turnaround jumper in the post

-Uses fakes in the post. Gets defender up in the air

-Soft touch around the basket

-Can make a mid-range jumper

-Active on offensive glass



Weaknesses:

-Sometimes lacks some aggressiveness offensively. Doesn't take advantage of mismatches in the post

-Still working on footwork, counter moves

-Struggles in pick and roll defense

-Average defensive rebounder



Outlook: Big man with a strong frame and solid athleticism. Not incredibly polished offensively, but shows some budding skills that can be harnessed into consistent production. Will reportedly play one year at BYU before leaving for his two year LDS mission.