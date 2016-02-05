|Team: Kansas, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 5' 11"
W: 185 lbs
Bday: 04/03/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 22 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 15 in Top Big 12 Prospects
RSCI: 93
|
High School: Massanutten Military
Hometown: Petersburg, VA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Frank Mason
|12
|34.3
|19.7
|6.6
|12.1
|54.5
|4.4
|7.8
|57.0
|2.2
|4.3
|50.0
|4.3
|6.1
|71.2
|0.8
|3.9
|4.7
|5.8
|1.3
|0.0
|2.3
|2.2
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Frank Mason
|12
|34.3
|19.7
|6.6
|12.1
|54.5
|4.4
|7.8
|57.0
|2.2
|4.3
|50.0
|4.3
|6.1
|71.2
|0.8
|3.9
|4.7
|5.8
|1.3
|0.0
|2.3
|2.2
|
Moses Kingsley
|
Vitto Brown
|
Frank Mason
|
Jamel Artis
|
Luke Fischer
Jeremy Bauman
Frank Mason has come a long way from the fall of 2013, when he was committed to play for Towson in the Colonial Athletic Conference. Mason didn't qualify academically and wound up back on the summer circuit, where he impressed the Kansas staff with his competitive fire and potential and pledged to play for the Jayhawks following a postgraduate year at Massanutten Military Academy.
As C.J. Moore of Bleacher Report profiled, Mason was known as more of a scoring guard at the prep level, and never fully adjusted to his role of off-the-bench combo guard during his freshman season, oftentimes playing alongside starting junior point guard Naadir Tharpe, whose departure from the program in the summer of 2014 created an opportunity for Mason to take control of the team as a sophomore.
#6) Frank Mason, 5'11, Point Guard, 22.3 years old, United States, Kansas
EWA: .5
PER: 19.6
TS%: 61.0%
9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 2-7 3P%, 9-14 FT%, 55.8 FG%
Senior point guard Frank Mason will return to Kansas next season for his final year of College Basketball. Mason has been a rock for Coach Bill Self over the last 2 seasons, starting 72 of his last 73 games over the course of his sophomore and junior years. Mason will return with Devonte Graham to form one of the toughest and most experienced backcourts in the country, and to give himself one last shot at a Final Four.
At just 5'11, Mason is short in stature, but he compensates for that with toughness, athleticism and strength. He's 185 pounds and despite his stocky frame, he is extremely quick with the ball in his hands, showing the ability to take his man off the bounce with a variety of dribble moves which he can use to create space. He is a blur in transition, and although he might not look like it on first glance, he is an extremely explosive leaper who can go up and catch lobs above the rim.
While at times he can struggle finishing around the rim due to his size, that doesn't stop him from trying to get there, and he'll use his body effectively to try to create space or draw contact. He is a scoring guard at nature, but still very much a capable point guard. He's a high IQ guy who will look to make the extra pass, and can make some nice plays out of ball screens or dribble drives. He has some catch and shoot ability, but his percentages fell off last season going from 43% to 38% on 3 attempts per game. He has some limitations on the defensive end of the floor given his size and lack of length, but that doesn't take away from how hard he competes. He is not afraid to get into ball handlers and play physical defense, as he demonstrated with one impressive chase down block in Los Angeles.
Where Mason's career goes after his senior season at Kansas is very much up in the air. He is a tough College Point Guard who will be the leader of a deep Kansas team next season, but he lacks size and hasn't been overly prolific or efficient as a scorer. Mason won some scouts over in LA and is certain to get some long looks from NBA teams when his career is up. He is a tough, strong competitor who has been a major piece for Bill Self and a very successful, winning program over the last two seasons, and will absolutely have a long professional career wherever he ends up.