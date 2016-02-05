|Team: Pittsburgh, Senior
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 210 lbs
Bday: 01/12/1993
(23 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 23 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 37 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 192
|
High School: Notre Dame Prep
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2011
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 6.25"
|207
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2011
|Deron Williams Camp
|NA
|6' 6.25"
|207
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jamel Artis
|12
|33.8
|20.8
|6.9
|13.4
|51.6
|4.7
|7.8
|60.2
|2.3
|5.7
|39.7
|4.8
|6.6
|72.2
|1.3
|4.3
|5.6
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.7
|2.1
|
One of the most improved players in the ACC a year ago, Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis earned All-ACC 3rd Team honors despite Pittsburgh's struggles in conference play. Leading the Panthers in scoring averaging 13.9 points while also contributing 6.2 rebounds per-game, Artis had a breakout year after a relatively quiet freshman campaign.
Measured at 6'6 in shoes with a 6'6 wingspan and a 207-pound frame at the LeBron James Skill Academy in 2011, Artis is currently listed at a very reasonable 6'7/220. Though he lacks great length, he has a nice combination of size and strength for the small forward position, even though he spent much of last year at the four spot. More rugged than explosive inside, Artis isn't a freak athlete, but does possess tremendous toughness and can play above the rim with a head of steam.