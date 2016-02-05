Kamar Baldwin
Team: Butler, Freshman
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 0"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 09/15/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible:
Rank 41 in NCAA Freshmen
RSCI: 145
 High School: Apalachee
Hometown: Winder, GA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAKamar Baldwin1322.57.93.26.251.92.54.357.10.81.940.00.70.881.80.02.62.61.22.00.51.52.0
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
