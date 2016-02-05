|Team: Butler, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 0"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 09/15/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible:
|Rank 41 in NCAA Freshmen
RSCI: 145
|
High School: Apalachee
Hometown: Winder, GA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Kamar Baldwin
|13
|22.5
|7.9
|3.2
|6.2
|51.9
|2.5
|4.3
|57.1
|0.8
|1.9
|40.0
|0.7
|0.8
|81.8
|0.0
|2.6
|2.6
|1.2
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|2.0
