

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 USA Basketball 6' 3" 6' 4.5" 212 6' 9.5" 8' 7.25" NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 USA Basketball 6' 3" 6' 4.5" 212 6' 9.5" 8' 7.25" NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA L.J. Peak 13 32.5 15.9 4.7 9.8 47.7 3.5 6.9 51.1 1.2 2.9 39.5 5.4 6.5 82.4 1.3 2.9 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.6 2.7 2.3 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA L.J. Peak 13 32.5 15.9 4.7 9.8 47.7 3.5 6.9 51.1 1.2 2.9 39.5 5.4 6.5 82.4 1.3 2.9 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.6 2.7 2.3

Player Page | Player Stats | Mock Draft History | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express



Viny Okouo

Blaz Mesicek

L.J. Peak

Chimezie Metu

D.J. Hogg Top NBA Prospects in the Big East, Part Four: Prospects 4-8 September 9, 2016 Jonathan Givony



Lost in the midst of a highly disappointing season for Georgetown (losing their final nine of ten games in Big East conference play and finishing 7-11) was the significant development shown by their sophomore wing L.J. Peak, albeit mostly in a losing effort.



Peak shot the ball extremely well down the stretch for Georgetown, making a blistering 46% of his 3-pointers in the last 15 games of the year. He scored a strong 20 points per-40 pace adjusted on the season overall (53% 2P%, 41% 3P%), getting to the line at a solid rate and showing marked improvement in a number of categories.



Only 6'3 without shoes, Peak doesn't have outstanding height for a wing, but his very long 6'9 1/2 wingspan should allow him to guard shooting guards comfortably. He doesn't have the widest frame, but is a little stronger than he appears.



Peak has a fairly simple offensive game, revolving mostly around getting out in the open floor, making open shots, and being opportunistic with his drives. He has great quickness running the floor, which earns him some easy baskets getting ahead of the defense or attacking in the early offense, finishing an excellent 76% of his field goal attempts in transition according to Synergy Sports Technology.



US Presswire



Much of his progression on this end of the floor stemmed from the improvement he displayed with his shooting, becoming a highly reliable option with his feet set, something that wasn't the case prior to last year (25% 3P% as a freshman). He shot the ball with great confidence last season when left open, and even showed flashes at times making shots off the dribble. Peak doesn't have the most conventional mechanics, as his elbow tends to flail out, but he demonstrates a consistent release point and gets it off relatively quickly, even with range extending well beyond the college arc at times.



As a shot-creator, Peak is very much a work in progress still. His quick step allows him to attack closeouts (and take advantage of the new-found attention he enjoyed on the perimeter) and get to the rim nicely, slithering around defenders with strong footwork and body control. He is quick, decisive and occasionally explosive with his finishes around the basket, often getting deep inside the paint attacking in a straight line thanks to his strong first step.



While certainly improved, Peak is not a good enough ball-handler at this stage to be called upon to create offense for himself or others consistently at this stage. He doesn't change speeds or directions very effectively with the ball yet, being especially limited using his left hand, which makes it difficult for him to create high percentage looks for himself on the fly in the half-court. He's not incredibly creative with his finishes if he can't get right into the teeth of the defense, showing average touch on his floaters, and isn't a brilliant passer off the bounce either, demonstrating just average court vision.



As much as he improved making shots with his feet set last year, Peak has room to grow as an off the dribble shooter still, as he doesn't create much separation off the bounce and tends to release the ball on the way down occasionally. This simply isn't a big part of his game at the moment, which consists mostly of straight line drives and spot-up jumpers for the most part, even if he did demonstrate some flashes at times last year, making 12/28 (43%) of his attempts. It will be interesting to see how he builds on this next season with more offensive responsibility, and whether he's able to sustain the marked improvement he demonstrated as a 3-point shooter overall.



Defensively, Peak has been asked to guard anywhere from the 1-4 positions for Georgetown over the past two seasons, having some very impressive moments on this end of the floor. He covers ground well, has very quick feet, and can utilize his terrific length very effectively sagging off opponents and still contesting (or even blocking) shots on the perimeter.



With that said, Peak was inconsistent with this part of his game, taking a definite step back from what he showed last summer at the FIBA U19 World Championship for USA Basketball, where he played the role of defensive stopper for the Gold medal winners. He didn't always look like he's operating at full intensity on this end of the floor last season, particularly off the ball, and got beat off the dribble far more than you might hope for someone who should hang his hat on his work here.



This was hardly a problem that was unique to Georgetown last season, as the whole team was very inconsistent with their effort, approach and focus in Big East play, so it's tough to know how much of this is due to the situation he was in. What we do know for certain is that Peak will have to be an absolute lockdown defender to have any chance of carving out a role in the NBA, as he's simply not skilled enough to live off his offense alone.



Having a sneaky combination of coveted skills with his length, athleticism effective spot-up jumper and defensive potential, Peak is someone that will be monitored closely by scouts this season. Can he help what appears to be a fairly talented Georgetown team bounce back and make the NCAA Tournament after a very disappointing year? With Georgetown losing their most prolific and efficient offensive option in combo guard D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera, L.J. Peak will likely be asked to step up, putting him in an ideal situation to improve his standing among pro scouts. [Read Full Article]

Much of his progression on this end of the floor stemmed from the improvement he displayed with his shooting, becoming a highly reliable option with his feet set, something that wasn't the case prior to last year (25% 3P% as a freshman). He shot the ball with great confidence last season when left open, and even showed flashes at times making shots off the dribble. Peak doesn't have the most conventional mechanics, as his elbow tends to flail out, but he demonstrates a consistent release point and gets it off relatively quickly, even with range extending well beyond the college arc at times.As a shot-creator, Peak is very much a work in progress still. His quick step allows him to attack closeouts (and take advantage of the new-found attention he enjoyed on the perimeter) and get to the rim nicely, slithering around defenders with strong footwork and body control. He is quick, decisive and occasionally explosive with his finishes around the basket, often getting deep inside the paint attacking in a straight line thanks to his strong first step.While certainly improved, Peak is not a good enough ball-handler at this stage to be called upon to create offense for himself or others consistently at this stage. He doesn't change speeds or directions very effectively with the ball yet, being especially limited using his left hand, which makes it difficult for him to create high percentage looks for himself on the fly in the half-court. He's not incredibly creative with his finishes if he can't get right into the teeth of the defense, showing average touch on his floaters, and isn't a brilliant passer off the bounce either, demonstrating just average court vision.As much as he improved making shots with his feet set last year, Peak has room to grow as an off the dribble shooter still, as he doesn't create much separation off the bounce and tends to release the ball on the way down occasionally. This simply isn't a big part of his game at the moment, which consists mostly of straight line drives and spot-up jumpers for the most part, even if he did demonstrate some flashes at times last year, making 12/28 (43%) of his attempts. It will be interesting to see how he builds on this next season with more offensive responsibility, and whether he's able to sustain the marked improvement he demonstrated as a 3-point shooter overall.Defensively, Peak has been asked to guard anywhere from the 1-4 positions for Georgetown over the past two seasons, having some very impressive moments on this end of the floor. He covers ground well, has very quick feet, and can utilize his terrific length very effectively sagging off opponents and still contesting (or even blocking) shots on the perimeter.With that said, Peak was inconsistent with this part of his game, taking a definite step back from what he showed last summer at the FIBA U19 World Championship for USA Basketball, where he played the role of defensive stopper for the Gold medal winners. He didn't always look like he's operating at full intensity on this end of the floor last season, particularly off the ball, and got beat off the dribble far more than you might hope for someone who should hang his hat on his work here.This was hardly a problem that was unique to Georgetown last season, as the whole team was very inconsistent with their effort, approach and focus in Big East play, so it's tough to know how much of this is due to the situation he was in. What we do know for certain is that Peak will have to be an absolute lockdown defender to have any chance of carving out a role in the NBA, as he's simply not skilled enough to live off his offense alone.Having a sneaky combination of coveted skills with his length, athleticism effective spot-up jumper and defensive potential, Peak is someone that will be monitored closely by scouts this season. Can he help what appears to be a fairly talented Georgetown team bounce back and make the NCAA Tournament after a very disappointing year? With Georgetown losing their most prolific and efficient offensive option in combo guard D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera, L.J. Peak will likely be asked to step up, putting him in an ideal situation to improve his standing among pro scouts. L.J. Peak 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview July 12, 2015 An interview with USA wing L.J. Peak at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete. -Ivica Zubac Interview

-Georgios Papagiannis Interview

-Tyler Dorsey Interview

-Furkan Korkmaz Interview

-Terrance Ferguson Interview Please enable Javascript to watch this video (Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox) [Read Full Article]

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Not overly tall (6-3 without shoes) but has a terrific frame (212 pounds) and an extremely long wingspan (6-9 ½) that allows him to play much bigger than his height

-Very good athlete

-Can attack in a straight line with a very quick first step

-Great quickness in the open court

-Outstanding defender. Guarded multiple positions in Crete. Long and competitive Great lateral quickness. Can get up and put tremendous pressure on the defense

-Gets in passing lanes on a regular basis.



Terrific defender. Catch and shoot jumpers. Pretty good athlete. Gets to rim.



Weaknesses:

-Limited offensive player. Was neither a prolific, nor efficient scorer as a freshman or at the U19s

-Poor outside shooter. Career 26% 3-point shooter. Made only two 3s in 95 minutes in Crete and 56% of his free throws

-Average ball-handler. Called for a travel almost every time he tried to put ball on floor.

-Often looked out of control trying to create own shot in the half-court. Can't change speeds or directions with the ball. Only drives right

-Needs to improve shooting mechanics. Shoots it differently almost every time. Dips ball significantly. Sometimes flails elbow out, and contorts body sideways as he elevates for jumpers

-Can't really create his own shot



Outlook: Solid role-player for USA. Defended, ran the floor, and mostly stayed out of the way on offense in the half-court. Made one huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter in the Gold medal game against Croatia. [Read Full Article]

2015 USA Basketball U19 Measurements Released June 15, 2015 -Georgetown freshman L.J. Peak stands only 6'3 without shoes, but has a terrific 6'9.5 wingspan. [Read Full Article]

High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Three- the Wings September 5, 2013 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #83, ESPN: #54, Scout: #68, Rivals: #82

Committed to Georgetown



Strengths:

- Very good athlete with a solid frame. Can play above the rim with ease

-Fairly smart, efficient player. Does not turn the ball over very frequently

-Has a strong first step. Can get to the rim in a straight line. Finishes well around the basket

-Decent shooting mechanics. Can make catch and shoot 3-pointers. Has the potential to develop his outside shot

-Good in transition

-Makes plays using his athleticism. Very good offensive rebounder. Gets in the passing lanes. Will block shots on occasion

-Good potential defensively



Weaknesses:

-More of an undersized (6-4ish) small forward than a shooting guard at this stage

-Average shooter. Made just 28% of his 3-point attempts in 23 games at the Nike EYBL this spring

-Not a great ball-handler in the half-court. Able to blow by opponents with his quick first step, but struggles if he needs to create in more advanced ways



Outlook: Lacks the elite size or skill-level needed to be considered a top-shelf high school recruit, but has a very nice framework of skills to build off that should allow him to have a good college career and possibly more than that if he continues to improve as an outside shooter and ball-handler. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2013-07-14 10:41:56 DraftExpress: CP3 All-Stars advance to the Peach Jam final thanks to a great all-around performance from Gary Clark and timely shots by L.J. Peak #eybl 2013-07-14 10:41:56