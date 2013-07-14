|Team: Georgetown, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 02/02/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 63 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 14 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 5 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 62
|
High School: Whitney Young Magnet
Hometown: Gaffney, SC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 3"
|6' 4.5"
|212
|6' 9.5"
|8' 7.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|L.J. Peak
|13
|32.5
|15.9
|4.7
|9.8
|47.7
|3.5
|6.9
|51.1
|1.2
|2.9
|39.5
|5.4
|6.5
|82.4
|1.3
|2.9
|4.2
|3.4
|1.2
|0.6
|2.7
|2.3
|
Jonathan Givony
Lost in the midst of a highly disappointing season for Georgetown (losing their final nine of ten games in Big East conference play and finishing 7-11) was the significant development shown by their sophomore wing L.J. Peak, albeit mostly in a losing effort.
Peak shot the ball extremely well down the stretch for Georgetown, making a blistering 46% of his 3-pointers in the last 15 games of the year. He scored a strong 20 points per-40 pace adjusted on the season overall (53% 2P%, 41% 3P%), getting to the line at a solid rate and showing marked improvement in a number of categories.
Only 6'3 without shoes, Peak doesn't have outstanding height for a wing, but his very long 6'9 1/2 wingspan should allow him to guard shooting guards comfortably. He doesn't have the widest frame, but is a little stronger than he appears.
Peak has a fairly simple offensive game, revolving mostly around getting out in the open floor, making open shots, and being opportunistic with his drives. He has great quickness running the floor, which earns him some easy baskets getting ahead of the defense or attacking in the early offense, finishing an excellent 76% of his field goal attempts in transition according to Synergy Sports Technology.
An interview with USA wing L.J. Peak at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Not overly tall (6-3 without shoes) but has a terrific frame (212 pounds) and an extremely long wingspan (6-9 ½) that allows him to play much bigger than his height
-Very good athlete
-Can attack in a straight line with a very quick first step
-Great quickness in the open court
-Outstanding defender. Guarded multiple positions in Crete. Long and competitive Great lateral quickness. Can get up and put tremendous pressure on the defense
-Gets in passing lanes on a regular basis.
Terrific defender. Catch and shoot jumpers. Pretty good athlete. Gets to rim.
Weaknesses:
-Limited offensive player. Was neither a prolific, nor efficient scorer as a freshman or at the U19s
-Poor outside shooter. Career 26% 3-point shooter. Made only two 3s in 95 minutes in Crete and 56% of his free throws
-Average ball-handler. Called for a travel almost every time he tried to put ball on floor.
-Often looked out of control trying to create own shot in the half-court. Can't change speeds or directions with the ball. Only drives right
-Needs to improve shooting mechanics. Shoots it differently almost every time. Dips ball significantly. Sometimes flails elbow out, and contorts body sideways as he elevates for jumpers
-Can't really create his own shot
Outlook: Solid role-player for USA. Defended, ran the floor, and mostly stayed out of the way on offense in the half-court. Made one huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter in the Gold medal game against Croatia.
-Georgetown freshman L.J. Peak stands only 6'3 without shoes, but has a terrific 6'9.5 wingspan.[Read Full Article]
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #83, ESPN: #54, Scout: #68, Rivals: #82
Committed to Georgetown
Strengths:
- Very good athlete with a solid frame. Can play above the rim with ease
-Fairly smart, efficient player. Does not turn the ball over very frequently
-Has a strong first step. Can get to the rim in a straight line. Finishes well around the basket
-Decent shooting mechanics. Can make catch and shoot 3-pointers. Has the potential to develop his outside shot
-Good in transition
-Makes plays using his athleticism. Very good offensive rebounder. Gets in the passing lanes. Will block shots on occasion
-Good potential defensively
Weaknesses:
-More of an undersized (6-4ish) small forward than a shooting guard at this stage
-Average shooter. Made just 28% of his 3-point attempts in 23 games at the Nike EYBL this spring
-Not a great ball-handler in the half-court. Able to blow by opponents with his quick first step, but struggles if he needs to create in more advanced ways
Outlook: Lacks the elite size or skill-level needed to be considered a top-shelf high school recruit, but has a very nice framework of skills to build off that should allow him to have a good college career and possibly more than that if he continues to improve as an outside shooter and ball-handler.