|Team: Fuenlabrada, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 194 lbs
Bday: 03/22/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 9 in International 1996
|Agent: YouFirst Sports
|
High School:
Hometown: Matteus, Sweden
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|6' 2"
|6' 3"
|194
|6' 3.75"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|27.0
|31.0
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|6' 2"
|6' 3"
|194
|6' 3.75"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|27.0
|31.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Eurocup
|Ludde Hakanson
|8
|21.6
|7.9
|3.1
|8.0
|39.1
|1.5
|3.9
|38.7
|1.6
|4.1
|39.4
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|1.4
|3.1
|0.5
|0.0
|1.3
|1.5
|2016/17
|ACB
|Ludde Hakanson
|14
|25.0
|6.7
|2.4
|7.0
|34.7
|1.5
|3.8
|39.6
|0.9
|3.2
|28.9
|0.9
|1.1
|86.7
|0.3
|1.1
|1.4
|3.9
|1.1
|0.2
|2.1
|1.8
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Eurocup
|Ludde Hakanson
|8
|21.6
|7.9
|3.1
|8.0
|39.1
|1.5
|3.9
|38.7
|1.6
|4.1
|39.4
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|1.4
|3.1
|0.5
|0.0
|1.3
|1.5
|2016/17
|ACB
|Ludde Hakanson
|14
|25.0
|6.7
|2.4
|7.0
|34.7
|1.5
|3.8
|39.6
|0.9
|3.2
|28.9
|0.9
|1.1
|86.7
|0.3
|1.1
|1.4
|3.9
|1.1
|0.2
|2.1
|1.8
|
Marko Arapovic
|
Kenan Karahodzic
|
Ludde Hakanson
|
Okben Ulubay
|
Berk Ugurlu
Ludde Hakanson, 6-3, PG/SG, Barcelona, Sweden, 1996
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Playing point guard now. Has good size for position
-Can make an open 3-pointer
-Has a good feel for the game
-Very young
Weaknesses:
-Average athlete
-Struggles to create anything inside the arc. Shot 29% from 2-point range in the NIJT
-Not athletic, strong or tough enough to finish around the basket
-Lacks aggressiveness. Doesn't show much intensity on the floor
-Defensive potential a question mark
Outlook: Doesn't look like he's grown in the last year. Still the same physically. Barcelona is trying to convert him to point guard, with mostly mixed results. Lacks the quickness or aggressiveness to create effectively off the dribble. Operating on the ball has hurt his shooting percentages from outside as well (33% at NIJT). Struggles to stay in front of opposing guards. Long-term upside is a question mark.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-One of the youngest prospects here, born in 1996
-Big, strong upper body
-Terrific shooter with feet set
-Deep, deep range on jumper
-Can shoot off the dribble as well
-Good scoring instincts
-Nice basketball IQ
Weaknesses:
-Early bloomer?
-Average athlete
-Struggles to make plays inside the arc
Outlook:
Transferred to Barcelona from Sweden at a very young age. Already getting major hype in Spain. Long term upside will be determined by how much he grows and develops athletically.