|Team: Auburn, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 197 lbs
Bday: 12/12/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 36 in NCAA Freshmen
RSCI: 22
|
High School: Sacred Heart HS
Hometown: West Haven, CT
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 3.5"
|NA
|205
|6' 8"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 3.5"
|6' 4.75"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|8' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|202
|6' 8"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 3.5"
|NA
|205
|6' 8"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 3.5"
|6' 4.75"
|197
|6' 7.5"
|8' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|202
|6' 8"
|8' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Mustapha Heron
|13
|26.8
|16.2
|4.8
|10.6
|45.7
|3.4
|7.1
|47.8
|1.5
|3.5
|41.3
|5.0
|6.6
|75.6
|1.8
|4.7
|6.5
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|3.2
|2.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Mustapha Heron
|13
|26.8
|16.2
|4.8
|10.6
|45.7
|3.4
|7.1
|47.8
|1.5
|3.5
|41.3
|5.0
|6.6
|75.6
|1.8
|4.7
|6.5
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|3.2
|2.5
A video interview with high school small forward prospect Mustapha Heron at the Big Strick Classic.
Mustapha Heron had a decent showing here in Treviso, knocking down a number of jump shots both off the catch and off the dribble while staying aggressive looking for his own shot. Like Kobi Simmons, he saved his best performance for last, pouring in 15 points today on 6/12 shooting. A strong and competitive but undersized shooting guard, Heron has the making of a very solid college player. His ability to improve the consistency of his perimeter shot and his playmaking ability will be worth monitoring in the coming years.[Read Full Article]