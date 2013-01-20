Mustapha Heron
Team: Auburn, Freshman
H: 6' 5"
W: 197 lbs
Bday: 12/12/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 36 in NCAA Freshmen
RSCI: 22
 High School: Sacred Heart HS
Hometown: West Haven, CT

YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 3.5"NA2056' 8"8' 6"NANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 3.5"6' 4.75"1976' 7.5"8' 6.5"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 4.5"2026' 8"8' 6"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
2016/17NCAAMustapha Heron1326.816.24.810.645.73.47.147.81.53.541.35.06.675.61.84.76.51.20.80.33.22.5
2016/17NCAAMustapha Heron1326.816.24.810.645.73.47.147.81.53.541.35.06.675.61.84.76.51.20.80.33.22.5

Mustapha Heron Big Strick Classic Interview
September 5, 2015

A video interview with high school small forward prospect Mustapha Heron at the Big Strick Classic.

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three
June 8, 2015

Mustapha Heron had a decent showing here in Treviso, knocking down a number of jump shots both off the catch and off the dribble while staying aggressive looking for his own shot. Like Kobi Simmons, he saved his best performance for last, pouring in 15 points today on 6/12 shooting. A strong and competitive but undersized shooting guard, Heron has the making of a very solid college player. His ability to improve the consistency of his perimeter shot and his playmaking ability will be worth monitoring in the coming years.

DraftExpress: Looks like he's playing out of position at PG. Or maybe just young? Only 14 RT @DreDre18 What's your impression of Mustapha Heron thus far?
2013-01-20 21:22:53
