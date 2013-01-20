Mustapha Heron Big Strick Classic Interview September 5, 2015 A video interview with high school small forward prospect Mustapha Heron at the Big Strick Classic.



2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Mustapha Heron had a decent showing here in Treviso, knocking down a number of jump shots both off the catch and off the dribble while staying aggressive looking for his own shot. Like Kobi Simmons, he saved his best performance for last, pouring in 15 points today on 6/12 shooting. A strong and competitive but undersized shooting guard, Heron has the making of a very solid college player. His ability to improve the consistency of his perimeter shot and his playmaking ability will be worth monitoring in the coming years. [Read Full Article]

2013-01-20 21:22:53 DraftExpress: Looks like he's playing out of position at PG. Or maybe just young? Only 14 RT @DreDre18 What's your impression of Mustapha Heron thus far?2013-01-20 21:22:53