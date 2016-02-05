|Team: Arizona, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 07/04/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 27 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 16 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 24
|
High School: St. Francis
Hometown: Alpharetta, GA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4"
|159
|6' 6"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 4"
|160
|6' 5"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Kobi Simmons
|13
|30.5
|12.2
|3.9
|9.2
|42.5
|2.8
|6.2
|45.7
|1.1
|3.0
|35.9
|3.3
|4.4
|75.4
|0.3
|1.8
|2.2
|2.2
|0.9
|0.0
|1.4
|2.6
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)[Read Full Article]
Georgia native Kobi Simmons is the highest ranked high school player on the US Select Team, and while he flashes tremendous potential, he has not been particularly dominant here in Treviso. Making poor decisions with the ball trying to be too flashy, settling for floaters while avoiding contact, and not making the simple play at times this week, Simmons was better on day three, scoring 13 points while dishing out 4 assists. His lack of strength has limited him a bit against the more mature, organized defenses he's faced. His quickness is an obvious asset, especially when he asserts himself defending on the ball, as is his ability to play above the rim and knock down shots off the bounce, but it appears that he's still learning how to consistently exploit those tools against quality competition. This isn't the easiest setting for a player like Simmons to excel in, as his best days are clearly ahead of him, so it was nice to see him find a rhythm in his last game in Italy.[Read Full Article]
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: Scout #7, 24/7 #25, Rivals #15, ESPN #29
Strengths:
-Great size for his position
-Smooth, fluid athlete
-Quick in transition
-Very good first step driving left
-Puts pressure on the defense with his probing, aggressive style of ball-handling
-Can make an outside shot
-Shot 81% from the free throw line at the adidas Gauntlet (87 attempts)
-Quick hands for steals
-Anticipates in passing lanes
-Very good potential defensively thanks to his size
Weaknesses:
-Still learning the nuances of how to run a team efficiently
-Somewhat wild in his approach to the game
-More of a scorer than a facilitator at this stage (-1.7 PPR in Gauntlet)
-Shows average vision in the half-court
-Lack of strength makes it difficult to finish around the rim effectively in half-court settings
-Not a consistent 3-point shooter
-Very low release point on his jumper
-Has an average wingspan relative to his height
Outlook: Talented guard who's reputation revolves more around his potential as a big point than it does around his actual production. Still learning how to maximize his tools on both ends of the floor and play efficient basketball. Only 17 so still has plenty of time.