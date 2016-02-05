

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2014 USA Basketball NA 6' 4" 159 6' 6" 8' 4" NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball NA 6' 4" 160 6' 5" 8' 4" NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Kobi Simmons 13 30.5 12.2 3.9 9.2 42.5 2.8 6.2 45.7 1.1 3.0 35.9 3.3 4.4 75.4 0.3 1.8 2.2 2.2 0.9 0.0 1.4 2.6

adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons June 11, 2015 Please enable Javascript to watch this video (Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox) [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Georgia native Kobi Simmons is the highest ranked high school player on the US Select Team, and while he flashes tremendous potential, he has not been particularly dominant here in Treviso. Making poor decisions with the ball trying to be too flashy, settling for floaters while avoiding contact, and not making the simple play at times this week, Simmons was better on day three, scoring 13 points while dishing out 4 assists. His lack of strength has limited him a bit against the more mature, organized defenses he's faced. His quickness is an obvious asset, especially when he asserts himself defending on the ball, as is his ability to play above the rim and knock down shots off the bounce, but it appears that he's still learning how to consistently exploit those tools against quality competition. This isn't the easiest setting for a player like Simmons to excel in, as his best days are clearly ahead of him, so it was nice to see him find a rhythm in his last game in Italy. [Read Full Article]

adidas Nations Scouting Reports Part 1 August 10, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: Scout #7, 24/7 #25, Rivals #15, ESPN #29



Strengths:

-Great size for his position

-Smooth, fluid athlete

-Quick in transition

-Very good first step driving left

-Puts pressure on the defense with his probing, aggressive style of ball-handling

-Can make an outside shot

-Shot 81% from the free throw line at the adidas Gauntlet (87 attempts)

-Quick hands for steals

-Anticipates in passing lanes

-Very good potential defensively thanks to his size



Weaknesses:

-Still learning the nuances of how to run a team efficiently

-Somewhat wild in his approach to the game

-More of a scorer than a facilitator at this stage (-1.7 PPR in Gauntlet)

-Shows average vision in the half-court

-Lack of strength makes it difficult to finish around the rim effectively in half-court settings

-Not a consistent 3-point shooter

-Very low release point on his jumper

-Has an average wingspan relative to his height



Outlook: Talented guard who's reputation revolves more around his potential as a big point than it does around his actual production. Still learning how to maximize his tools on both ends of the floor and play efficient basketball. Only 17 so still has plenty of time. [Read Full Article]

2014 adidas Nations Interview: Kobi Simmons August 8, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

