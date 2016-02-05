2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Rolands Smits deserves mention here. Playing primarily in the Spanish 3rd division this season where he averaged 14.3 points per game, Smits also made 22 appearances with Fuenlabrada in the ACB. The near 6'10 power forward, Smits does his best work around the rim as a finisher. He doesn't have great quickness, but is a decent athlete overall. He fancies himself a bit of a stretch four, but his shooting consistency leaves something to be desired at the moment. The Valiera, Latvia native also lets his emotions get the better of his at times, which isn't entirely shocking considering he's just 19 years old. Born in 1995, Smits is still few years away from becoming draft eligible, and it will be interesting to see how he matures until then. [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results June 8, 2015 Rolands Smits measured better than expected at 6'8.5 in shoes with a 7'1.5 wingspan. A 1995-born forward, Smits, like Lucas Dias, appears to have better size for the power forward position than his listed measurements would lead some to believe. His 30 inch max vert is very solid for a European power forward. [Read Full Article]

