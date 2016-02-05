Rolands Smits
Team: Fuenlabrada, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 235 lbs
Bday: 06/25/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF/PF
NBA:   SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
Rank 16 in International 1995
Agent: Arturo Ortega
 High School:
Hometown: Valmiera, Latvia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 8.5"6' 9.5"2357' 1"8' 11"NA28.031.5
2015Eurocamp6' 8.5"6' 9.75"2227' 1.5"9' 0"NA25.530.0
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17EurocupRolands Smits820.69.93.66.853.71.93.651.71.83.156.00.91.558.31.41.83.11.30.50.00.93.1
2016/17ACBRolands Smits1419.37.63.17.143.02.34.550.80.82.629.70.61.160.01.32.03.30.50.30.11.52.6
2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three
June 8, 2015

Rolands Smits deserves mention here. Playing primarily in the Spanish 3rd division this season where he averaged 14.3 points per game, Smits also made 22 appearances with Fuenlabrada in the ACB. The near 6'10 power forward, Smits does his best work around the rim as a finisher. He doesn't have great quickness, but is a decent athlete overall. He fancies himself a bit of a stretch four, but his shooting consistency leaves something to be desired at the moment. The Valiera, Latvia native also lets his emotions get the better of his at times, which isn't entirely shocking considering he's just 19 years old. Born in 1995, Smits is still few years away from becoming draft eligible, and it will be interesting to see how he matures until then.

2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results
June 8, 2015

Rolands Smits measured better than expected at 6'8.5 in shoes with a 7'1.5 wingspan. A 1995-born forward, Smits, like Lucas Dias, appears to have better size for the power forward position than his listed measurements would lead some to believe. His 30 inch max vert is very solid for a European power forward.

