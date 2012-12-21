|Team: SMU, Junior
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 217 lbs
Bday: 12/05/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SF/PF
NBA: SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
|Rank 46 in NCAA Juniors
RSCI: 32
|
High School: Ottawa
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 6.5"
|217
|6' 9.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 6.5"
|217
|6' 9.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Semi Ojeleye
|14
|31.9
|18.0
|5.9
|11.9
|49.1
|3.7
|7.4
|50.0
|2.1
|4.5
|47.6
|4.1
|5.8
|71.6
|2.7
|4.8
|7.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.6
|1.9
|2.5
|
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #38, Scout: #22, Rivals: #30, 24/7: #18
Strengths:
-Good size for a wing at 6-6 ½ in shoes with a 6-9 ½ wingspan
-Chiseled frame looks NBA ready already. 217 pounds
-Very good athlete
-Can make an open 3-pointer
-Finishes very well around the basket
-Rebounds extremely well for his position
-Rarely turns ball over
-Puts great effort in on defense
-Highly unselfish. Finds the open man
-Moves intelligently off the ball
-Sets solid screens
-Appears to be an excellent teammate
-Smart and physical
-Doesn't try to do things he isn't good at
Weaknesses:
-Needs to improve his skill-level offensively
-Average ball-handler. No left hand. Struggles to create high-percentage shots for himself in the half-court
-Strictly a catch and shoot jump-shooter. Not incredibly consistent yet from the perimeter
Outlook: Consummate role-player who will be an asset at the college level. May not project as a go-to scorer, but is a team player who does all the little things needed to win games. Has terrific size and strength for his position. Must continue to improve his skill-level, but looks like someone who will be more effective when surrounded by better players.
Highlights: