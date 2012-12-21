High School Class of 2013: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports, Part Two September 12, 2012 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #38, Scout: #22, Rivals: #30, 24/7: #18



Strengths:

-Good size for a wing at 6-6 ½ in shoes with a 6-9 ½ wingspan

-Chiseled frame looks NBA ready already. 217 pounds

-Very good athlete

-Can make an open 3-pointer

-Finishes very well around the basket

-Rebounds extremely well for his position

-Rarely turns ball over

-Puts great effort in on defense

-Highly unselfish. Finds the open man

-Moves intelligently off the ball

-Sets solid screens

-Appears to be an excellent teammate

-Smart and physical

-Doesn't try to do things he isn't good at



Weaknesses:

-Needs to improve his skill-level offensively

-Average ball-handler. No left hand. Struggles to create high-percentage shots for himself in the half-court

-Strictly a catch and shoot jump-shooter. Not incredibly consistent yet from the perimeter



Outlook: Consummate role-player who will be an asset at the college level. May not project as a go-to scorer, but is a team player who does all the little things needed to win games. Has terrific size and strength for his position. Must continue to improve his skill-level, but looks like someone who will be more effective when surrounded by better players.



Highlights:

