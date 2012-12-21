Semi Ojeleye
Team: SMU, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 6"
W: 217 lbs
Bday: 12/05/1994
(22 Years Old)
 Current: SF/PF
NBA:   SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
Rank 46 in NCAA Juniors
RSCI: 32
 High School: Ottawa
Hometown: Overland Park, KS

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 6.5"2176' 9.5"NANANANA
2012Kevin Durant CampNA6' 6.5"2176' 9.5"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAASemi Ojeleye1431.918.05.911.949.13.77.450.02.14.547.64.15.871.62.74.87.51.10.10.61.92.5
High School Class of 2013: Elite Prospect Scouting Reports, Part Two
September 12, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: ESPN: #38, Scout: #22, Rivals: #30, 24/7: #18

Strengths:
-Good size for a wing at 6-6 ½ in shoes with a 6-9 ½ wingspan
-Chiseled frame looks NBA ready already. 217 pounds
-Very good athlete
-Can make an open 3-pointer
-Finishes very well around the basket
-Rebounds extremely well for his position
-Rarely turns ball over
-Puts great effort in on defense
-Highly unselfish. Finds the open man
-Moves intelligently off the ball
-Sets solid screens
-Appears to be an excellent teammate
-Smart and physical
-Doesn't try to do things he isn't good at

Weaknesses:
-Needs to improve his skill-level offensively
-Average ball-handler. No left hand. Struggles to create high-percentage shots for himself in the half-court
-Strictly a catch and shoot jump-shooter. Not incredibly consistent yet from the perimeter

Outlook: Consummate role-player who will be an asset at the college level. May not project as a go-to scorer, but is a team player who does all the little things needed to win games. Has terrific size and strength for his position. Must continue to improve his skill-level, but looks like someone who will be more effective when surrounded by better players.

Highlights:

DraftExpress: Jabari Parker saying Branden Dawson worried him at MSU is strange. Duke has Rodney Hood Alex Murphy Semi Ojeleye Matt Jones Sulaimon...
2012-12-21 02:43:07
DraftExpress: Updated reports coming up on Jabari Bird, Marcus Lee, Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Tyler Ennis, Nick King, Semi Ojeleye, Matt Jones, Damian Jones.
2012-09-12 09:50:35
