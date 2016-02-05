Getting to Know: Tadas Sedekerskis December 28, 2016 Lithuanian forward Tadas Sedekerskis discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.



2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -Lithuanian wing Tadas Sedekerskis has long been considered one of the top European prospects in his generation, and he'll have a chance to build on that with a strong showing in Toronto. He has excellent physical tools, ball-handling ability and creativity, giving him plenty of upside to grow into as he matures and hopefully improves his perimeter shooting ability. Averaging 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game playing for Huesca in the Spanish 2nd division, the young swingman has been solid playing against players significantly older than he is, but is shooting just 29% from beyond the arc. [Read Full Article]

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Small Forwards August 5, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Very interesting physical profile

-Great size for a wing at 6-8 or possibly 6-9.

-Excellent frame

-Good athlete. Can play above the rim. Strong first step. Smooth and fluid with movements.

-Can create shots for himself and others.

-Good ball-handler. Brings ball up at times, initiates offense

-Smooth and fluid with body control.

-Nice footwork on drives or attacking closeouts. Can execute spin-moves

-Can play pick and roll

-Solid passer. Unselfish. Finds open man, sometimes in impressive fashion

-Intelligent player

-Can post up smaller players

-Shows potential as an outside shooter. Made 38% of 3-pointers in Spain this past season

-Career 80% free throw shooter

-Good rebounder for position

-Competes on defense.

-Has already seen some spot minutes at the ACB level with Vitoria



Weaknesses:

-Not a great outside shooter. Jumper has a bit of a hitch, some wasted motion

-Career 33% 3-point shooter so far

-Has room to improve defensively, especially guarding the wing. Little bit upright in stance. Gets posted up. Bites on fakes.



Outlook: One of the biggest talents to come out of Lithuania in the last few years. Guard skills with forward size. Big enough to play some power forward, but is very versatile and can do different things with the ball. Rights are owned by Vitoria, who loaned him to the Spanish third division last season, where he saw solid playing time. Clear-cut NBA talent. [Read Full Article]

Tadas Sedekerskis 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship Interview July 28, 2015 An interview with 6-8 Lithuanian wing Tadas Sedekerskis at the 2015 FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece.



