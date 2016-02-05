2016 FIBA U18 European Championship Scouting Reports: Guards December 29, 2016 Frank Ntilikina, 6'5", 18.3 years old, Point Guard, Strasbourg, France



Strengths:

-Strong physical tools for a point guard at 6'5 (possibly without shoes)

-Frame continues to fill out

-Has exceptional length

-Smooth athlete who can operate at different speeds

-Unselfish player who thinks the game at a high level

-Excellent court vision, particularly in the pick and roll, where he's capable of making complex reads and delivering the ball decisively and accurately in tight spaces for easy baskets.

-Plays the game with impressive confidence and poise.

-Significantly improved perimeter shooter, with feet set and especially off the bounce. Made shots at a very high rate all tournament long, with impressive volume, degree of difficulty and confidence. Has good touch, which lends itself to his ability to finish off the glass and convert from the free throw line.

-Made 17/29 3-pointers at the U18s and 12/13 FTs. Now 33/64 (52%) for 3 on the season in 27 games.

-Lockdown, multi-positional defender. Outstanding lateral quickness, footwork, timing, length and smarts allows him to smother opponents on the perimeter. Switches seamlessly between all three backcourt positions.

-Makes plays defensively on and off the ball. Reads the floor, knows the scouting report and where to position himself to rotate and help, far better than your average 18-year old.



Weaknesses:

-Lacks a degree of quickness from a stand-still, making it difficult for him to emerge as a high-volume, take-over, one on one player who can create something out of nothing with the clock running down in the half-court.

-More smooth and pacey than powerful or explosive. Not going to rise up in a crowd and finish over defenders in traffic, making it difficult for him to finish everything he creates inside the paint at times. Can improve his ability to use his off hand for finishes.

-Quiet guy who projects as more of a secondary option who excels playing off another elite-level shot-creator. Can get a bit passive or overly unselfish at times. Not exactly a take-over type mentality wise, even though he was forced to be that for France during this tournament. Better utilized as a versatile and intelligent piece alongside other good players rather than the hero who saves the day every time.

-Ball-handling skills can continue to be tightened. Was bothered at times by intense ball-pressure as his dribble is somewhat high and loose. 4.8 turnovers per-40 at U18s



Outlook: Forced to attend this tournament under threat of suspension by the French Federation, Ntilikina got off to somewhat of a slow start, undoubtedly in no small part due to the fact that he was extremely under the weather. In fact, he was taken to the hospital for blood tests in France's day off between the third and fourth (quarterfinal) game, as his flu symptoms were not improving. He was absolutely sensational in the knockout rounds, proving to be by far the best player on the court and at the tournament and making quite a few huge plays to help his team eventually win the Championship. His shot-making prowess in particular was a revelation, something that was considered somewhat of a weakness going into the year. Despite the sparse attendance of NBA executives in Turkey, Ntilikina certainly helped himself considerably at this tournament.



Likely still has plenty of room to improve athletically as his frame matures and he has NBA coaches and strength and conditioning staff in place to help him maximize his tools. Lower body in particular could get stronger, which may help him become more explosive. Defense, perimeter shooting and basketball IQ gives him tremendous versatility in today's NBA, allowing him to be utilized in many different roles and alongside all kinds of different teammates and lineup configurations. [Read Full Article]



Matchup Video: Frank Ntilikina vs Italy - U18 Euro Championship Semis December 22, 2016 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at French national team point guard Frank Ntilikina's 23 point (4/7 2P, 4/4 3P, 3/3 FT), 9 assist, 1 turnover performance against Italy in the semifinals of the U18 European Championship.



The highly regarded French teenager completely dominated the game on both ends of the floor against his peers, confirming his status as a likely lottery pick in next year's draft.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress.



Matchup Video: Frank Ntilikina vs Mornar Bar December 5, 2016 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Strasbourg point guard Frank Ntilikina's 10-point, 4-assist, 3-rebound performance against Mornar Bar in the FIBA Champions League. The highly regarded French teenager matched up with three American backcourt players with SEC and Pac-12 pedigrees, making it an interesting evaluation setting for NBA scouts to observe the potential lottery pick.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress.



Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Guards and Wings February 15, 2016 Frank Ntilikina, 6'5, Strasbourg, France, 1998



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has excellent size for a point guard at 6'5, to go along with a nice frame and a very long wingspan (possibly close to 7-feet).

-Plays with terrific pace. Never looks rushed. Has the ball on a string. Knows when to speed up and when to slow down. Has outstanding potential on the pick and roll.

-Terrific passer with exquisite court vision. Distributes in many different ways. Constantly looking to find open man. Extremely unselfish.

-Seems to be making progress with his outside shot. Knocked down jumpers all camp long, particularly shooting off the dribble. Shooting 85% from the free throw line this season, which is encouraging.

-Multi-positional defender. Has excellent tools to lock down either guard spot with size and length, but also puts great pride in his work on this end of the floor. Can put strong pressure on the ball. Does a great job of staying in front.

-Gets blocks, steals and rebounds with his physical tools and feel for the game

-Terrific intangibles and family background. Looks like a coach's dream.



Weaknesses:

-Career 72/231 (31%) 3-point shooter. Showed the ability to throw the ball in the basket, but still does not have ideal mechanics and has struggled in particular in French junior league play this season (16/66 3P in 14 games).

-Unselfish to a fault at times. Overpasses when it would be in his team's best interest for him to simply go and score. Spent too much time trying to get his lesser-talented teammates involved, which may have contributed to relegating his BWB team to the loser's bracket.

-Doesn't get to the free throw line at a great rate, partially due to lack of aggressiveness and partially due to lack of strength.

-Still filling out physically like most 17-year olds. Lack of strength has hampered him from seeing too many minutes at pro level thus far.



Outlook: Incredibly mature 17-year old. Carries himself like a pro. Arguably the top prospect at the entire camp in terms of physical tools, current production and long-term upside. Continues to improve every time we see him. Seeing a handful of minutes at the highest levels of European basketball with Strasbourg as a third string PG. [Read Full Article]



2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 FIBAEurope.com

-French point guard Frank Ntilikina proved to be one of the top prospects in attendance at last summer's U18 European Championship (playing up a year) and has done nothing to diminish that while earning some real minutes at the Euroleague and French league level despite being only 17 years old. The tall, long and fluid playmaker is highly unselfish and has terrific upside defensively. NBA scouts watching him for the first time are bound to be impressed with his maturity. [Read Full Article]

