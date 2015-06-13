Tai Wynyard
Team: Kentucky, Freshman
H: 6' 10"
W: 263 lbs
Bday: 02/05/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 20 in Top SEC Prospects
 High School: Rangitoto
Hometown: Henderson, New Zealand

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Official College Team6' 9.25"6' 10.25"2536' 11"9' 0.25"NA27.032.5
2015Hoop SummitNA6' 10"2636' 10"8' 10.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATai Wynyard82.81.00.50.680.00.50.680.00.00.0 0.00.10.00.40.81.10.10.00.10.10.4
Kentucky Commit Tai Wynyard Colorado Springs Scrimmage Poster Dunk
June 13, 2015

New Zealand big man and Kentucky commit Tai Wynyard shows off some new-found agility with a poster dunk over 6-10 Gonzaga commit Zach Collins in a 3x3 scrimmage in Colorado Springs.

Wynyard's New Zealand squad went on to win the U18 3x3 World Championship in Hungary last week. He was named MVP of the event.

Tai Wynyard 3x3 U18 World Championship Preparation Video Interview
May 31, 2015

An interview with future Kentucky Wildcat Tai Wynyard of the U18 New Zealand 3x3 team, who are in Colorado Springs, as they prepare for the FIBA World Championship in Hungary next month.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit Shooting Drills: Tai Wynyard
April 10, 2015

New Zealand big man and Kentucky commit Tai Wynyard goes around the key in a Nike Hoop Summit shooting drill.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Tai Wynyard
April 9, 2015

An interview with future Kentucky Wildcat Tai Wynyard of the World Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit: International Practice: Day Four
April 9, 2015

Tai Wynyard had one of his best days of the week, crashing the offensive glass repeatedly with his thick frame and strong motor. He has gotten wiser about going straight up with the ball and not giving the World Team shot-blockers any opportunity to bother his shots inside the paint, which is important considering his lack of length and verticality. Wynyard perhaps isn't the prototypical athlete Kentucky usually recruits, but his toughness and work ethic should help him carve out a role among their sea of All-Americans as his career progresses.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit: International Measurements
April 6, 2015

Tai Wynyard
Height (w/ shoes): 6-10
Weight: 263
Wingspan: 6-10
Hand Width: 9 3/4
Hand Length: 9
Standing Reach: 8-10 1/2
Country: New Zealand

-Wynyard has room to tone his frame, but he is tremendously strong for a young big man. His wingspan isn't particularly impressive for a big man, but he has solid height for the center position. Having just turned 17, it will be interesting to see whether he grows in the coming years and how his already mature body progresses. Wynyard's body type can be compared to that of Mitch McGary (263 pounds at the Hoop Summit, 6-10 in shoes, 7-0 wingspan), even if the now Oklahoma City big man is slightly longer. For an inevitable Kentucky player comparison, he also has very similar dimensions to those of Josh Harrellson (6-8 ½ without shoes, 6-11 wingspan, 8-8 ½ standing reach).

