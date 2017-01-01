|Team: Sydney, Freshman
H: 6' 5"
W: 182 lbs
Bday: 04/13/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 4 in NBA Draft Eligible
RSCI: 148
|
High School: Wishart
Hometown: Brisbane, Australia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 3.5"
|6' 4.5"
|182
|6' 5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|27.0
|33.5
|2016
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 4.75"
|180
|6' 5"
|8' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
Jonathan Givony
McDowell-White had an up and down week in Portland, culminating in a somewhat disappointing in the game, scoring just 5 points with 2 assists and 6 turnovers on 2-8 shooting from the field in 25 minutes.
[Read Full Article]
Height (w/ shoes): 6-4.75
Weight: 180
Wingspan: 6-5
Hand Length:: 7.5
Hand Width: 9
Standing Reach: : 8-1.5
Country: : Australia
With an almost even height-to-wingspan ratio, McDowell White lacks length, but has above average height for a point guard.
William McDowell-White, 6'5, Townsville, Australia, 1998
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Great size for a PG. Very strong frame that continues to fill out.
-Excellent pick and roll player. Strong ball-handler who uses changes of speeds and directions. Finds teammates off the dribble with bounce passes, lobs and kick-outs. Extremely creative with the way he distributes the ball
-Will make an occasional catch and shoot jumper
-Has the size to defend either guard position
Weaknesses:
-Lacks a degree of aggressiveness at times. Doesn't always look comfortable improvising. Needs structure and guidance.
-Somewhat introverted. Doesn't have much of a court presence in terms of leadership skills.
-Jump-shot is still a work in progress. Has some side-spin action and a bit of a hitch in his release at times.
-Needs to improve off-hand.
Outlook: Top-shelf college prospect. Seems to be making significant strides with his basketball IQ and skill-level. Started off slow but was extremely impressive in the last two days of the camp. Size and passing ability gives him a chance to emerge as an interesting prospect down the road.
-Australian point guard William McDowell-White brings impressive creativity and athleticism to the guard position. Still working on the consistency of jumper and decision makings, McDowell-White played up at last summer's U19 World Championship, and showed off great versatility and upside. He is being recruited by a host of colleges and would likely be considered one of the top foreign recruits available for the NCAA ranks.[Read Full Article]
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Good size for a guard. Strong frame
-Terrific athlete
-Great first step and overall quickness
-Beats opponents off the dribble without a screen. A jet with the ball
-Very good in transition
-Solid ball-handler. Can play at different speeds. Plays quite a bit of pick and roll
-Creative and unselfish. Finds open man. Makes some very crisp passes, particularly in drive and dish situations
-Extremely competitive on defense. Terrific lateral quickness. Moves feet well and puts strong pressure on opponents. Can already defend 2-3 positions effectively. Gets in the passing lanes frequently. Among the tournament leaders in steals.
-Very good rebounder for a guard.
-Shows potential as a shooter. Ball comes out relatively smoothly at times. Made a number of shots with feet set in Crete. Not a non-shooter by any stretch.
-More than two years younger than many of the players at this tournament
Weaknesses:
-Unpolished offensively at this stage
-Struggles to finish effectively around the basket.
-Needs to do a better job of drawing and finishing through contact around the basket. Not very crafty with his finishes at this stage. Drives to the basket without a plan
-Very turnover prone. Wild with the ball. Makes questionable decisions.
-Shooting mechanics are not consistent. Sometimes shoots a slingshot jumper.
Outlook: Forced into significant action due to the large number of players who declined to play for Australia at this tournament. Handled himself very well despite playing up two years. Showed some great flashes of potential. Appears to have a substantial amount of upside left to tap into with his terrific size, athleticism and creativity with the ball. Looks like a hard worker and a good teammate. Likely on the NCAA track. Will get recruited at the highest levels of college basketball.
William McDowell-White, 6'4, Shooting Guard, 1998, Australia
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Strong frame
-Solid athlete
-Nice quickness in open court. Very effective in transition
-Solid ball-handler. Played some PG at this event
-Can create his own shot in the half-court
-Doesn't have best shooting mechanics but can make an open shot (only six attempts in four games)
-Smart player. Plays under control. Finds the open man effectively
-Rebounds well for his position
-Extremely young. Only 16 years old
Weaknesses:
-Will be undersized for a wing player if he doesn't grow more
-Body is already very mature for his age
-Average wingspan
Outlook: Son of a longtime Australian Football player. Had an outstanding weekend at adidas Nations, hinting at some very interesting things to come. Scored very efficiently all week long (20/26 inside the arc). Has the making of a versatile framework of skills to go along with solid athleticism and a nice feel for the game. Could be an interesting prospect long term, particularly if he grows.