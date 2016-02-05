|Team: St. John's, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 07/28/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 49 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 14 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 152
|
High School: Arlington Country Day School
Hometown: Girona, Spain
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Yankuba Sima
|10
|17.8
|6.0
|2.1
|4.7
|44.7
|2.1
|4.7
|44.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.8
|2.5
|72.0
|1.3
|2.2
|3.5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.5
|0.9
|2.4
|
Although not highly ranked coming out of high school (where he underachieved in his one year at Arlington Country Day in Florida), a strong performance for Spain in the 2014 FIBA U18 European championships made Yankuba Sima a sought after collegiate recruit. He ultimately chose St. John's over Maryland, Louisville and Baylor, who were also in the recruiting mix at various points and to varying degrees. After Chris Obekpa left the program, Sima was thrust into the starting lineup from the onset of his freshman season, where he stayed for most of the year on his way to averaging 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per 40 minutes.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Great frame that will fill out considerably in time
-Long arms
-Solid athlete. Moves well.
-Can set quick screens and roll swiftly to the rim to catch and finish. Reliable finisher when catching the ball on the move in the paint
-Good rebounder. Can go out of area with quickness and length.
-Solid rim-protector. 3.3 blocks per-40.
-Has the ability to step out onto perimeter and stay in front of smaller players
-Gets in passing lanes (1.7 steals per-40)
-Has decent form on jumper. Made a handful of jump-shots at U19s, even an occasional 3-pointer. May be able to develop this part of his game in time
Weaknesses:
-Not a naturally high-motor guy. Intensity level comes and goes. Will jog half-heartedly up and down the floor at times
-Conditioning isn't great. Tires fairly easily
-Mostly a catch and finish guy offensively. Has poor footwork.
-Doesn't have any ability to score with back to the basket
-Hands are so-so. Will bobble some good passes at times
-Not consistent with jumper yet. Only shot 57% from free throw line. 49% from line at U18s last summer
-More of a center than a power forward offensively, but undersized for the position at 6-9
Outlook: Rebounded from a very poor high school season with a solid tournament in Crete. Lacks elite size or athleticism to be considered a top-shelf big man prospect from an NBA standpoint, but should nevertheless be a difference maker at the college level at St. John's with a chance to get drafted down the road if his skill-level, feel for the game and motor continue to improve.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Very athletic big man with an excellent wingspan and a frame that will fill out nicely in time
-Tremendous rebounder. 15 per-40 in Belgrade
-Excellent timing as a shot-blocker. 5.3 per-40. Legit rim protector
-High energy player who competes admirably
Weaknesses:
-Very limited offensive player. 6.1 points per-40 minutes shooting 33% for 2
-Doesn't really know his limitations. Settles for some highly questionable shots. No ability to operate with his back to the basket. Shows limited touch.
-Made 25% of his free throw attempts
Outlook: Spanish big man of African descent who appears to be on the college track. Can be a very useful rotational piece for a good college team as he has excellent length, athleticism and timing as a rebounder/shot-blocker. Will need to develop the rest of his game to improve his NBA prospects, but he's only 17 so time is on his side.